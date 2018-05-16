By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cake Decor Unicorn Frosting Striped 275G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cake Decor Unicorn Frosting Striped 275G
£ 2.70
£0.98/100g

Product Description

  • Unicorn Frosting
  • Visit www.mycakedecor.co.uk for lots of decorating tips and techniques and more fabulous products and recipes.
  • Share your bakes with us to win! #CakeDecorUnicorns
  • Create magical unicorn cupcakes with our enchanting striped frosting!
  • Decorating nozzle attached
  • Pink & blue coloured raspberry flavour cupcake frosting
  • No artificial colours, flavours or no hydrogenated fats
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Concentrates (Spirulina, Apple), Colour (Carmine)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and heat. Once opened, replace cap and consume within two weeks.Best Before Date: See Cap

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Here's how...
  • Top Tip: You may need to warm the tube in your hand first to soften the frosting
  • Unscrew the cap and peel off the silver strip
  • Replace the cap by screwing it on tightly
  • Now, simply pull off the cap to reveal the handy star nozzle attached
  • Squeeze from the top and pipe in circular movements to create magical unicorn stripes
  • Wipe the nozzle and replace the cap by pushing it back on

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
  • Cake Décor Ltd,
  • UK,
  • G68 9LH.

Net Contents

275g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1786kJ/423kcal
Fat 9.3g
of which saturates 4.6g
Carbohydrate 83.6g
of which sugars 77.1g
Protein 0.6g
Salt 0.6g

