Robinsons Strawberry Cucumber & Mint 500Ml

Absolutely amazing and refreshing and not overly s
Absolutely amazing and refreshing and not overly sweet as you would expect. Very difficult to find. Suggest buy more than one incase you can’t find it again
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 66kJ/15kcal
By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry 8%, Apple 4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Cucumber and Mint Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.
Bottle contains 14 servings
500ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml Diluted†
|Energy
|66kJ/15kcal
|Carbohydrate
|3.7g
|of which Sugars
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.02g
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
|†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 6 parts water
|-
IT IS IMPORTANT TO ADD EXTRA WATER IF GIVEN TO TODDLERS.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020