Robinsons Strawberry Cucumber & Mint 500Ml

Robinsons Strawberry Cucumber & Mint 500Ml
£ 2.50
£0.50/100ml
Per 250ml diluted†:
  • Energy165kJ 38kcal
    2%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 66kJ/15kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated Strawberry, Cucumber and Mint Flavoured Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener.
  • For more information visit https://www.robinsonssquash.co.uk/ or follow @Robinsons on Facebook.
  • Robinsons has used its expertise to craft this beautiful combination of Strawberry, Cucumber and Mint. Our strawberries are pressed into juice and then perfectly paired with a hint of cucumber and mint for a refreshing taste of Summer.
  • Sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours or flavourings, with real fruit in every drop.
  • - A refreshing Strawberry, Cucumber & Mint Cordial for a sophisticated taste of Summer.
  • - A great alternative to alcohol
  • - Perfect for Summer picnics and BBQs and suitable for the whole family
  • - Serve with sparkling or still water over ice and garnish with strawberries and a slice of cucumber
  • - Dilute 1-part Cordial with 6 parts water
  • - Low in sugar and sweetened from natural sources with no artificial colours or flavourings
  • - Real fruit in every drop
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - 500ml per glass bottle; 14 servings per bottle
  • - Also available in Pear & Elderflower, Raspberry, Rhubarb & Orange Blossom and Crushed Lime & Mint flavours.
  • A sophisticated twist to squash with combinations of real fruit and botanical flavours.
  • The Robinsons Summer Edition Cordial ingredients were inspired by its association with Wimbledon and the Great British summer. The strawberries have been selected for their sharpness, freshness and pressed into juice. Robinsons then beautifully blended it with cucumbers and garden mint. Creating a light and airy drink that allows for the aroma to be lifted when served over ice and sparkling water.

By Appointment to HM The Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead

  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Strawberry 8%, Apple 4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Cucumber and Mint Flavourings with other Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served with ice and sparkling water
  • Shake well.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 14 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • IT IS IMPORTANT TO ADD EXTRA WATER IF GIVEN TO TODDLERS.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.britvic.com and email us.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml Diluted†
Energy 66kJ/15kcal
Carbohydrate 3.7g
of which Sugars 3.7g
Salt 0.02g
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
†Dilute 1 part concentrate with 6 parts water-

Safety information

IT IS IMPORTANT TO ADD EXTRA WATER IF GIVEN TO TODDLERS.

Absolutely amazing and refreshing and not overly s

5 stars

Absolutely amazing and refreshing and not overly sweet as you would expect. Very difficult to find. Suggest buy more than one incase you can’t find it again

