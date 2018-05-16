Dove Relaxing Beauty Weekend Washing Bag Gift Set

Product Description
- DOVE RELAXING BEAUTY WEEKEND WSH BAG GIFT SET
- Are you searching a perfect Christmas gifts for her? Do you know a woman who doesn’t like having soft and moisturised skin? We all want to keep our skin looking healthy and well cared for, and it’s much easier to make that a regular part of your routine with Dove Relaxing Beauty Weekend Washbag Gift Set. Dove purely pampering nourishing body lotion has been especially formulated to work deep down. This body lotion delivers deep nourishment for lasting beautifully soft and smooth skin. Dove Go Fresh Pomegranate and Lemon Verbena Body Wash is enlivened with an invigorating pomegranate and lemon verbena scent to awaken and refresh your senses. In addition to giving a boost to your morning, this body wash uses gentle cleansers and NutriumMoisture™ technology to deposit skin natural nutrients. Dove Purely Pampering Coconut with Jasmine Flower shower gel wraps you in rich, creamy lather, infused with the warm scent of Coconut with Jasmine Flower, for a soothing sensory experience that will leave you feeling truly relaxed. This gentle formula, enriched with NutriumMoisture™, delivers skin-natural nutrients and helps your skin to retain its natural moisture. Dove Invisible Dry Anti-perspirant Aerosol Deodorant 250ml provides up to 48 hours of protection against underarm wetness and offers incredible underarm care. It has been tested on 100 different colours and it’s proven to leave no white marks on any of them. Its unique formula, with 1/4 moisturising cream, helps underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving, leaving you with soft, smooth underarms. Thanks to Gift Washbag you can take the best beauty products with you everywhere you go. Dove Relaxing Beauty Weekend Washbag Gift Set is the perfect way to impress her this Christmas.
- Dove Relaxing Beauty Weekend Washbag Gift Set contains Christmas gifts for her: Pistachio Lotion, Pomegranate Body Wash, Coconut Body Wash, Invisible Dry Antiperspirant all together in a stylish and premium Dove Weekend Washbag
- On the Go? Take this beautiful Dove Weekend washbag with you, packed full of Dove care and Cleansing products
- Dove Purely Pampering Body lotion Pistachio & Magnolia contains DeepCare Complex with skin natural nutrients and essential oil
- Dove Go Fresh Shower gel and cleanser gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Dove Purely Pampering Coconut with Jasmine Flower Body Wash - a body wash and shower gel that gives you softer, smoother skin after just one shower
- Dove Antiperspirant Invisible Dry contains 1/4 moisturising cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms provides up to 48 hours of antiperspirant protection
Information
Ingredients
Dove Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/ Stem Water, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Trideceth-9, Zinc Oxide, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200. Dove Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash:Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, Pentylene Glycol, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Propylene Glycol, Sine Adipe Lac, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. Dove Pampering Body Lotion with Pistachio & Magnolia: Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Petrolatum, Tocopheryl Acetate, Pistacia Vera Seed Extract, Magnolia Liliflora Flower Extract, Cyclopentasiloxane, Propylene Glycol, Propanediol, Potassium Lactate, Sodium PCA, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Urea, Collagen Amino Acids, Lactic Acid, Sorbitol, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearamide AMP, Triethanolamine, Cetyl Alcohol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Carbomer, Disodium EDTA, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Coumarin, Eugenol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891. Dove Invisible Dry Clean Touch Antiperspirant: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Octyldodecanol, BHT, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Dove Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash: N/A Dove Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash: N/A Dove Pampering Body Lotion with Pistachio & Magnolia: N/A Dove Invisible Dry Clean Touch Antiperspirant: DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- Dove Pomegranate & Lemon Verbena Scent Body Wash: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Coconut Milk & Jasmine Petals Body Wash: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Pampering Body Lotion with Pistachio & Magnolia: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. Dove Invisible Dry Clean Touch Antiperspirant: CAUTION: Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
4 x 1 ℮
Safety information
