Thorntons Classic Collection Milk, Dark & White Chocolate Box 449G
Offer
Product Description
- An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
- Discover more at www.thorntons.com
- Nutty caramel, creamy fudge, crunchy praline, gooey caramel, tempting toffee, orange crisp, honeycomb baton, salted butterscotch, triple chocolate, strawberries and cream
- Proudly crafted in the UK
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 449g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Coconut Oil, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Hazelnuts, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Whole Milk, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower Lecithin), Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Flavourings, Single Cream (Milk), Almonds, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Orange Peel, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sea Salt, Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
Contains 40 chocolates
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
- 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
449g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2204 kJ
|-
|528 kcal
|Fat
|31 g
|of which Saturates
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|of which Sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019