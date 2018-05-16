Product Description
- Lynx BIG Tin Gift Set
- Short of ideas for Christmas gifts for him? Take a look at our fabulous Lynx Big Tin Gift Set.
- This collection og Lynx Gold are presented in a large black Lynx storage tin. Ideal for tyding up those little bits and peices.
- Lynx Gold Body Spray
- This body spray provides a subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla, giving you a real presence wherever you are. A few quick sprays are all you need for a lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shaking the can well and holding it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long.
- Lynx Gold Shower Gel
- leaves your skin feeling refreshed and refined with a fragrance of Oud Wood and Fresh Vanilla to transform your daily shower from ""Just OK"" to ""Oh yeah!"" When using Lynx Gold Shower Gel you get the right level of clean for all your parts by using Lynx Manwasher. For best results when using the body wash simply squeeze out gel. Lather on body. Rinse off. Be clean. Smell great.
- Lynx Gold antiperspirant
- Lynx Gold gives you sweat protection without white marks or yellow stains, leaving your style protected. Scented with Oud Wood and Dark Vanilla, Lynx Gold Anti White Marks Anti-perspirant offers a subtle, woody fragrance that gives you a memorable touch. To get the most from your product, shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your underarm. Spray in short bursts for great protection from style threatening odour to start your morning feeling fresh and confident. Black or white shirt – doesn’t matter, Lynx Gold leaves no white marks or yellow stains.
- Make him happy with these Christmas presents for men.
- Lynx Big Tin Gift Set includes perfect Christmas gifts for him - Lynx Gold Body Spray 150 ml, Lynx Gold Shower Gel 250 ml, Lynx Gold antiperspirant 150 ml and a Lynx Large black storage tin
- Lynx Gold Body Spray protects your style, impeccably
- Lynx Gold Body Spray has a subtle, refined fragrance of Oud Wood & Dark Vanilla
- Lynx Gold Shower Gel - this shower gel and body wash leaves you smelling great
- Lynx Gold antiperspirant keeps you (and your shirts) feeling clean and fresh
- Lynx have presented these Lynx Gold products in a large black Lynx Storage tin, ideal for storing all of these christmas presents
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: INGREDIENTS: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hydroxycitronellal, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Parfum, Caramel, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Maltodextrin, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Chloride, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: INGREDIENTS: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: N/A Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
Warnings
- Lynx Gold Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Lynx Gold Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water. Lynx Gold Anti-Perspirant 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
3 x 1 ℮
Safety information
