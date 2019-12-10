Tesco Finest Smoked Salmon Fillets 240G

- Energy943kJ 226kcal11%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 834kJ / 200kcal
Product Description
- Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) fillets, skin-on and boneless, defrosted.
- Slowly smoked in brick chimneys, at a 100 year old smokehouse using artisan techniques. Lightly salted, and slowly smoked over pine chippings for a deep distinctive flavour.
- Responsibly Sourced.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- High in omega 3
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (99%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-22 mins.
Place on a well oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-22 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using salmon
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A typical fillet (113g**)
|Energy
|834kJ / 200kcal
|943kJ / 226kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|2.5g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|23.4g
|26.4g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|800mg
|904mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 240g typically weighs 226g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, skin removed.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
