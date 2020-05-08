By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cheddar With Garlic & Herb 190G

Tesco Cheddar With Garlic & Herb 190G
£ 2.20
£1.16/100g

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy486kJ 117kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.4g
    13%
  • Saturates5.5g
    28%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619kJ / 390kcal

Product Description

  • Cheddar cheese with parsley, chive and garlic.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Parsley, Chive, Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 6 servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1619kJ / 390kcal486kJ / 117kcal
Fat31.4g9.4g
Saturates18.3g5.5g
Carbohydrate3.8g1.1g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre0.2g0.1g
Protein22.9g6.9g
Salt1.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

