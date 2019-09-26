By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Courgettes

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Courgettes
£ 1.20
£0.40/each
per 100g
  • Energy83kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01gg
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal

Product Description

  • Courgettes.
  • Harvested by hand Carefully picked for their size and delicate flavour
Information

Ingredients

Courgette

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom,France,Italy,Morocco,Netherlands,Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use and trim as per requirments

    Oven
    Time: 20 mins
    Temp: 200°C/180°C Fan Assisted
    Temp: Gas 6
    Instructions: 
    Remove all packaging. Preheat oven. Slice courgettes, place in a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season accordingly. Place roasting tray in the middle of the oven. Turn regularly to ensure even cooking. Roast until golden. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

    Stir Fry
    Time: 4-6 mins
    Instructions: 
    Remove all packaging. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan or wok. Add sliced courgettes and cook, adding other vegetables as required.

    Hob
    Time: 4-6 mins
    Instructions: 
    Remove all packaging. Place sliced courgettes in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to boil and simmer until tender. Drain and serve.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy83kJ / 20kcal83kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.8g
Sugars1.7g1.7g
Fibre0.9g0.9g
Protein1.8g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C21mg (26%NRV)21mg (26%NRV)
Folic Acid52µg (26%NRV)52µg (26%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Why not loose?

1 stars

Why not loose?

