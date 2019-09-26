Tesco Courgettes

Wash before use and trim as per requirments

Oven

Time: 20 mins

Temp: 200°C/180°C Fan Assisted

Temp: Gas 6

Instructions:

Remove all packaging. Preheat oven. Slice courgettes, place in a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season accordingly. Place roasting tray in the middle of the oven. Turn regularly to ensure even cooking. Roast until golden. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Stir Fry

Time: 4-6 mins

Instructions:

Remove all packaging. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan or wok. Add sliced courgettes and cook, adding other vegetables as required.

Hob

Time: 4-6 mins

Instructions:

Remove all packaging. Place sliced courgettes in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to boil and simmer until tender. Drain and serve.