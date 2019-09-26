Tesco Courgettes

Why not loose?
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ / 20kcal
Courgette
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of United Kingdom,France,Italy,Morocco,Netherlands,Spain
Wash before use and trim as per requirments
Oven
Time: 20 mins
Temp: 200°C/180°C Fan Assisted
Temp: Gas 6
Instructions:
Remove all packaging. Preheat oven. Slice courgettes, place in a roasting tray, drizzle with olive oil and season accordingly. Place roasting tray in the middle of the oven. Turn regularly to ensure even cooking. Roast until golden. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Stir Fry
Time: 4-6 mins
Instructions:
Remove all packaging. Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a frying pan or wok. Add sliced courgettes and cook, adding other vegetables as required.
Hob
Time: 4-6 mins
Instructions:
Remove all packaging. Place sliced courgettes in a saucepan of boiling water. Bring back to boil and simmer until tender. Drain and serve.
n/a Servings
500g
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|83kJ / 20kcal
|83kJ / 20kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|21mg (26%NRV)
|21mg (26%NRV)
|Folic Acid
|52µg (26%NRV)
|52µg (26%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
