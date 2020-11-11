By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar 271G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar 271G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.69/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

Offer

Product Description

  • Ferrero Rondnoir - Fine Chocolate Covered Speciality, with a Dark Chocolate Centre in a Smooth Filling Ferrero Rocher - Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante Confetteria Raffaello - Crisp Coconut Speciality with Smooth Coconut Filling and a Whole Almond
  • Enjoy waiting for Christmas with Ferrero Collection. Discover the Christmas Traditions around the World.
  • Enjoy waiting for Christmas with Ferrero Collection.
  • Discover the Christmas Traditions around the World.
  • Pack size: 271G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

25 pieces

Name and address

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • B6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,

Return to

  • (UK) Ferrero,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • B6 0HE.
  • (ROI) Ferrero,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.
  • Visit us at: www.ferrerocollection.com
  • Customer careline Tel: 00 44 330 0538943

Net Contents

271g ℮

    • Ferrero Rondnoir
    • Ferrero Rocher
    • Confetteria Raffaello

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 30 % (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    25 pieces

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g
    Energy (kJ / kcal)2506 / 603
    Fat (g)42.7
    of which Saturates (g)14.1
    Carbohydrate (g)44.4
    of which Sugars (g)39.9
    Protein (g)8.2
    Salt (g)0.153
    • Ferrero Rondnoir
    • Ferrero Rocher
    • Confetteria Raffaello

    Information

    Ingredients

    Fine Dark Chocolate 40.5 % (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Coco Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Whey Proteins (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    25 pieces

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g
    Energy (kJ / kcal)2311 / 555
    Fat (g)35
    of which Saturates (g)18.8
    Carbohydrate (g)51.4
    of which Sugars (g)43.4
    Protein (g)6.2
    Salt (g)0.216
    • Ferrero Rondnoir
    • Ferrero Rocher
    • Confetteria Raffaello

    Information

    Ingredients

    Desiccated Coconut 25.5 %, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8 %), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Number of uses

    25 pieces

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 g
    Energy (kJ / kcal)2606 / 628
    Fat (g)48.6
    of which Saturates (g)29.7
    Carbohydrate (g)38.3
    of which Sugars (g)33.3
    Protein (g)7.2
    Salt (g)0.305

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Loved it, interesting facts about Christmas tradit

5 stars

Loved it, interesting facts about Christmas traditions all around the eorld.

Usually bought next

Lindt Lindor Advent Calendar 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 10.00
£3.34/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

Cadbury Chunk Advent Calendar 258G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£1.94/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

New

Lindt Advent Calendar 160G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 5.00
£3.13/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

Cadbury Fredo Workshop 3D Advent Calendar 308G

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

£ 8.00
£2.60/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 01/11/2020 and 01/12/2020.

New

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here