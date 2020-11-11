Ferrero Collection Advent Calendar 271G

Loved it, interesting facts about Christmas tradit
Loved it, interesting facts about Christmas traditions all around the eorld.
Store in a cool dry place.
25 pieces
271g ℮
Milk Chocolate 30 % (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2506 / 603
|Fat (g)
|42.7
|of which Saturates (g)
|14.1
|Carbohydrate (g)
|44.4
|of which Sugars (g)
|39.9
|Protein (g)
|8.2
|Salt (g)
|0.153
Fine Dark Chocolate 40.5 % (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Coco Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Whey Proteins (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2311 / 555
|Fat (g)
|35
|of which Saturates (g)
|18.8
|Carbohydrate (g)
|51.4
|of which Sugars (g)
|43.4
|Protein (g)
|6.2
|Salt (g)
|0.216
Desiccated Coconut 25.5 %, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Almond (8 %), Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour, Tapioca Starch, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|2606 / 628
|Fat (g)
|48.6
|of which Saturates (g)
|29.7
|Carbohydrate (g)
|38.3
|of which Sugars (g)
|33.3
|Protein (g)
|7.2
|Salt (g)
|0.305
