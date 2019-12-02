By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Perfect Pampering Gift Set With Candle

5(1)Write a review
Dove Perfect Pampering Gift Set With Candle

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Looking for christmas gifts for women? Try our fabulous Dove Perfect Pampering Gift Set with a Dove fragranced Candle
  • A pampering collection of Dove products alongside a Dove fragranced Candle to help you relax and enjoy those pampering moments.
  • Dove Purely Pampering Skin Lotion
  • Beautiful bodies deserves superios care (that means yours, by the way). Dove purely pampering nourishing body lotion has been especially formulated to work deep down. This shea moisturiser not only moisturises the surface of your skin it also delivers deep nourishment for lasting beautifully soft and smooth skin. Dove purely pampering Nourishing Body Lotion contains the deep care complex to help gradually improve skin starting deep down. Deep care complex combines nourishing ingredients and a generous blend of active moisturisers to provide high care from head to toe. This moisturiser cream is designed to provide the deep down nourishment skin needs to stay beautifully soft and smooth for 24 hours.
  • Dove Softening Silk Body Wash
  • Wondering how to get smooth, glowing skin? The feeling of having soft, radiant skin is not something to be saved for special occasions – and with the right products, you can have that feeling every day. We think that the best body wash can help you to get glowing skin right at the beginning of the day, in the shower. That’s why we created Dove Silk Glow Body Wash, to help you make your daily shower into an act of beauty for your skin. All goodies in Dove gift sets make the perfect Christmas gifts for her!
  • Dove Perfect Pampering Gift Set with Candle to celebrate Christmas contains Purely Pampering Skin Lotion, Softening Silk Body Wash and a Dove Fragrance Glass Candle
  • Relax and unwind with this Dove fragranced candle in a glass. Perfect for those pampering moments.
  • Included in our gifts for her is Dove Purely Pampering Skin Lotion 250 ml: not only moisturises the surface of your skin it also delivers deep nourishment for lasting beautifully soft and smooth skin
  • Dove Purely Pampering Skin Lotion 250 ml nourishes dry skin, and can be used as a daily moisturiser - perfect Christmas gifts for her
  • The Dove Gift Set with Christmas gifts for her also includes Dove Softening Silk Body Wash that gives you glowing and silky smooth skin
  • Dove Softening Silk Body Wash nourishes deep into the surface layers of the skin

Information

Ingredients

Dove Silk Glow Body Wash: Aqua, Sodium Lauroyl Glycinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Isethionate, Sodium Chloride, Lauric Acid, Glycerin, Parfum, Benzoic Acid, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Coco-Glucoside, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Cocamide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Isethionate, Stearic Acid, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Tetrasodium EDTA, Zinc Oxide, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140. Dove Pampering Shea Butter & Vanilla Body Lotion: Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dimethicone, Glycol Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Cyclopentasiloxane, Petrolatum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Carbomer, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Glyceryl Stearate, Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil, Isomerized Linoleic Acid, Methylparaben, Parfum, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Stearamide AMP, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethanolamine, Coumarin, CI 77891

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

2 x 1 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent value

5 stars

Excellent value

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here