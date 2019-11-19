By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brooklyn Lager Beer 6 X 330Ml

Brooklyn Lager Beer 6 X 330Ml
Product Description

  • Beer
  • Brooklyn Lager is amber-gold in colour and displays a firm malt centre supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma, with caramel malts in the finish. The aromatic qualities of the beer are enhanced by “dry-hopping”, the centuries-old practice of steeping the beer with fresh hops as it undergoes a long, cold maturation. In the late 1800's Brooklyn was one of the largest brewing centres in the country, home to more than 45 breweries.
  • Brooklyn Lager beer pairs well with pizza, burgers, roasted chicken, fried fish, Mexican food, history, Manchego, live music, farmhouse cheddar, mild Gruyère, well-earned swagger.
  • Winner of 2018 World Beer Cup, Gold Medal
  • Pack size: 1980ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Brooklyn Lager is amber-gold in colour and displays a firm malt centre supported by a refreshing bitterness and floral hop aroma, with caramel malts in the finish

ABV

5.2% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before - See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove handle
  • Split cans into two rows
  • Snap cans apart

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Brewed for:
  • Carlsberg Supply Company,
  • Sverige AB,
  • Årstadvägen,
  • 311 44 Falkenberg,
  • Sweden.

Importer address

  • Carlsberg UK,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • 03457 585685

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy:195kJ/47kcal
Fat 0g
Fat, Of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate4.0g
Carbohydrate, Of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.0g

