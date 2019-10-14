By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Soya Strawberry Yogurt 4X125g

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.90
£0.38/100g
Each 125 g serving contains:
  • Energy358 kJ 85 kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.6 g
    4%
  • Saturates0.5 g
    3%
  • Sugars9.9 g
    11%
  • Salt0.29 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286 kJ / 68 kcal

Product Description

  • Fermented soya product, strawberry, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • ProTerra Certified
  • Sustainability Non-GMO
  • For People and Planet
  • #alpro
  • Love fruit taste? Add fruit!
  • So we did. Enjoy the mild texture with delicious strawberry fruit pieces blended in for a luscious bite. No brainer.
  • Soya with yogurt cultures
  • Rich in plant protein
  • 100% plant-based
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Source of calcium
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 500g
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.7%)), Strawberry (10.9%) (Fruit (7%), Juice from Concentrate (3.9%)), Sugar, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Tri-Calcium Phosphate, Beetroot Extract, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Carrot Extract, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

4 x 125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 286 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat 2.1 g
of which Saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 8.1 g
of which Sugars 7.9 g
Fibre 1.0 g
Protein 3.6 g
Salt 0.23 g
D0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
B120.38 µg*
Minerals: Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious, especially if you cannot have cows milk. Good on Granola with fruit. Also good on strawberry tarts and puddings.

