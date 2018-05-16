By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Just Apple Strawberry & Blueberry 120G

Organix Just Apple Strawberry & Blueberry 120G
£ 1.10
£9.17/kg

New

Product Description

  • A blend of organic fruit purees (apple, strawberry & blueberry)
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Packed with fruity goodness, our apple, strawberry & blueberry baby food jar makes a healthy baby first food - perfect for growing little ones.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable from 6+ months
  • Gluten free and dairy free
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 120G
Information

Ingredients

Apple 75.0%, Strawberry 20.0%, Blueberry 5.0%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated, use within 48 hours.Best before: see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at room temperature.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Safety button on lid, do not use if raised or damaged.

Name and address

  • Freepost, Organix.

Return to

  • Freepost, Organix.
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 207kJ/49kcal
Fat <0.5g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 11g
of which sugars 9.0g
Fibre 1.4g
Protein <0.5g
Sodium 0.01g
Salt 0.02g

Safety information

Safety button on lid, do not use if raised or damaged.

