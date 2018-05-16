By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Providence Deli Lightly Spiced Iberian Salad 200G

Providence Deli Lightly Spiced Iberian Salad 200G
£ 1.85
£0.93/100g

Product Description

  • Lightly Spiced Iberian Salad
  • For advice and recipes follow @providencedeli
  • An undiscovered world of flavour built on timeless family recipes
  • Kosher - Parve
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Fried Aubergine, Water, Tomato Puree, Fried Onion, Vegetable Oil, (Soybean Oil), Sugar, Table Salt, Spices, Flavors (Sweet and Hot Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vegetable Stabiliser (Guar Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Soya

Storage

Keep chilled 2ºC - 4ºCUse by printed on package.

Produce of

Made in Israel

Name and address

  • 31 Hshoham St.,
  • Israel 121164.

Return to

  • Providence Foods Trading Limited,
  • 239 Old Street,
  • London,
  • EC1V 9EY.

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy:560kJ/134kcal
Fat:10g
of which saturates:0.7g
Carbohydrate:9.5g
of which sugars:3.6g
Fibre:1.6g
Protein:127g
Salt:0.4g

