Providence Deli Lightly Spiced Iberian Salad 200G

Product Description
- Lightly Spiced Iberian Salad
- An undiscovered world of flavour built on timeless family recipes
- Kosher - Parve
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Fried Aubergine, Water, Tomato Puree, Fried Onion, Vegetable Oil, (Soybean Oil), Sugar, Table Salt, Spices, Flavors (Sweet and Hot Paprika Extract), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Vegetable Stabiliser (Guar Gum)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Soya
Storage
Keep chilled 2ºC - 4ºCUse by printed on package.
Produce of
Made in Israel
Name and address
- 31 Hshoham St.,
- Israel 121164.
Return to
- Providence Foods Trading Limited,
- 239 Old Street,
- London,
- EC1V 9EY.
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy:
|560kJ/134kcal
|Fat:
|10g
|of which saturates:
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate:
|9.5g
|of which sugars:
|3.6g
|Fibre:
|1.6g
|Protein:
|127g
|Salt:
|0.4g
