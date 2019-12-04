By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tarczynski Kabanos Exclusiv Poultry&Pork115g

Tarczynski Kabanos Exclusiv Poultry&Pork115g
£ 1.40
£1.22/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Poultry Kabanos Exclusive with Pork.
  • Poultry and pork sausages, finely minced, smoked, steamed and dried.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Pack size: 115g

Information

Ingredients

Poultry Meat (Turkey Meat, Chicken Meat), Pork Meat, Pork Fat, Starch, Salt, Spices, Spice Extracts, Flavourings, Pork Protein, Sugar, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Edible Casing - Gelling Agent: Sodium Alginate, Stabilisers: Cellulose, Calcium Chloride, Prepared with 64g of Turkey, 44g of Chicken and 77g of Pork per 100g product

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain: Soya, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store at a temperature between +2 °C and +25 °C. After opening, consume within 2 days.Use by: date and production lot number are provided on the back of the packaging.

Preparation and Usage

  • The white coating is a natural process and has no negative impact on the quality of the product.

Name and address

  • Tarczyński S.A.,
  • Ujeździec Mały 80,
  • 55-100 Trzebnica.

Return to

  • www.tarczynski.pl

Net Contents

115g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2024 kJ/488 kcal
Fat41 g
-of which saturates16 g
Carbohydrate4,8 g
-of which sugars 1,3 g
Protein25 g
Salt3,1 g

