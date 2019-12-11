By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tiptree Mango Chutney 220G

Tiptree Mango Chutney 220G
Product Description

  • Mango Chutney
  • Finest Condiments Fruit Growers & Preservers Since 1885

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Tiptree Products

  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Mangoes (45%), Sugar, Vinegar, Salt, Chillies, Garlic, Ginger

Storage

Refrigerate after opening

Produce of

Made in Tiptree, England

Name and address

  • Wilkin & Sons Ltd.,
  • Tiptree,
  • Essex.,
  • CO5 0RF.

Return to

  • UK Consumer Care Line: +44 (0)800 3281749
  • www.tiptree.com

Net Contents

220g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 976 kJ/228 kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 56g
of which sugars 50g
Protein 0g
Salt 1.8g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

