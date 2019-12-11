Monty Bojangles Travel Advs Truffle Collection 265G
- An Assortment of French Cocoa Dusted Truffles, including the Following Varieties: Chocolatey, Cookie Pieces, Macaroon Drops & Pistachio Flavour, Salted Popcorn Flavour with Crispy Wafer Pieces, Biscuit Pieces with Raspberry & Strawberry Flavours and Caramelised Coconut Pieces.
- Gloriously Intensely Chocolatey Wonders, Soaring Buttery Cookie Bits, Creamily Crunchy Pistachio Treasures, Warming Buttery Popcorn Sensations, Berrily Fruit & Crumbly Bites and Tropically Tantalising Coconut Bliss
- Monty endeavours to ensure all flavours are included, however on occasion the selection may vary. For ingredient and allergen information please retain label for future reference.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 265g
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Cookie Pieces (1.5%) (Chocolate Chips (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Flour (Wheat), Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Cocoa Powder, Biscuit Pieces (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wheat Malt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Cocoa Butter, Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavour), Caramelised Coconut Pieces (1%) (Coconut, Sugar), Wafer Pieces (1%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Barley Malt, Salt), Macaroon Drops (1%) (Sugar, Wheat Starch, Wheat Flour, Almond Flour, Egg White, Natural Flavours, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate)), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Pistachio Flavour (0.5%), Salt, Natural Coconut Flavour (0.1%), Natural Raspberry Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Strawberry Flavouring, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts and Sesame
Storage
These travel adventures are best placed in a cool dry place away from giant octopus.
Produce of
Product of France, packed in the UK
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Monty Bojangles.
Distributor address
- The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
- Legion House,
- 75 Lower Road,
- Kenley,
- CR8 5NH.
Return to
- The Monty Bojangles Company Ltd.,
- Legion House,
- 75 Lower Road,
- Kenley,
- CR8 5NH.
- Tel: 020 8668 5261
- For the giddily curious:
- Email us at: info@montybojangles.com or visit our website: montybojangles.com
Net Contents
265g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2449 kJ
|-
|590 kcal
|Fat
|44 g
|of which saturates
|38 g
|Carbohydrate
|42 g
|of which sugars
|39 g
|Protein
|4.2 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
