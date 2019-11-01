Calcot Spa Sweet Dreams Collection
- "A happy sleep is precious, it's a gentle thing that takes you into morning like a newly opened flower".
- Calcot Spa is an award-winning luxury retreat based in the heart of the Cotswolds.
- No gimmicks, just wonderful facilities and classic treatments delivered to the highest standards. As you bathe in the gentle waters of the outdoor hot tub, wood crackles on the open-air fire and the mood is one of complete well-being.
- All of these products have been created and tested by our skincare experts and aim to bring a little bit of Calcot to you, wherever you are.
- 100% Polyester.
The Beautiful Sleep Pillow & Body Mist: Aqua, Alcohol, Glycerin, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, The Beautiful Sleep Body Balm: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Propylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Root Extract, Citrus Aurantium Bergamia (Bergamot) Fruit Extract, Limonene, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol, The Beautiful Sleep Bath Salts: Sodium Chloride, Parfum
Produced in China
- Use as our therapists recommend:
- The Beautiful Sleep Pillow & Body Mist
- Spray around pillow just before bedtime for a restful night's sleep. Or spray over body for a relaxing burst of fragrance.
- The Beautiful Sleep Body Balm
- Apply all over the body and massage gently into skin as you breathe in the calming scent of Ginger and Bergamot.
- The Beautiful Sleep Bath Salts
- Sprinkle into a warm bath for a gentle, unwinding scent to help relax your mind at the end of the day. Allow the bath salts and your mind's thoughts to dissolve.
- The Beautiful Sleep Spa Eye Mask
- Directions for Use: Sleep is what ties our health and bodies together and this soft eye mask will help to relax you before sleep.
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water.
- Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
- The Beautiful Sleep Spa Eye Mask
- Care Instruction: Keep away from fire.
Bag. Plastic - Widely Recycled Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Widely Recycled
- Produced for:
50g e Bath Salts
Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs. The Beautiful Sleep Spa Eye Mask Care Instruction: Keep away from fire.
