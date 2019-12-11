By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Thorntons Classic Collection Milk White Dark Chocolate 262G

image 1 of Thorntons Classic Collection Milk White Dark Chocolate 262G
Product Description

  • An Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
  • Discover more at www.thorntons.com
  • Nutty Caramel, Creamy Fudge, Crunchy Praline, Gooey Caramel, Tempting Toffee, Triple Chocolate, Honeycomb Baton, Strawberries and Cream
  • Our most loved chocolates
  • Proudly crafted in the UK
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower, Lecithin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Almonds, Maize Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Vanilla Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Other Nuts

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

Contains 24 chocolates

Name and address

  • (UK) Thorntons,
  • Thornton Park,
  • Somercotes,
  • Alfreton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • DE55 4XJ.

Return to

  • We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
  • 0800 454537 (UK)
  • customercare@thorntons.co.uk
  • (ROI) Thorntons,
  • Kinsale Road,
  • Cork.

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 2191 kJ
-525 kcal
Fat 30 g
of which Saturates 19 g
Carbohydrate 57 g
of which Sugars 54 g
Protein 5.1 g
Salt 0.21 g

