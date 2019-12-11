Thorntons Classic Collection Milk White Dark Chocolate 262G
- An Assortment of Milk, White and Dark Chocolates
- Nutty Caramel, Creamy Fudge, Crunchy Praline, Gooey Caramel, Tempting Toffee, Triple Chocolate, Honeycomb Baton, Strawberries and Cream
- Our most loved chocolates
- Proudly crafted in the UK
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 262g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Lactose (Milk), Dextrose, Double Cream (Milk), Milk Fat, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Sorbitol), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471, Sunflower, Lecithin), Invert Sugar Syrup, Single Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Almonds, Maize Flour, Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Strawberry Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Beetroot Red), Dried Egg White, Margarine (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Vitamin A, Vitamin D), Vanilla Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Other Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
Contains 24 chocolates
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
- 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
262g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2191 kJ
|-
|525 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|of which Sugars
|54 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.21 g
