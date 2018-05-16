Tesco Lebkuchen Sticks 250G

- Energy162kJ 39kcal2%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt<0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1705kJ / 406kcal
Product Description
- Spiced Lebkuchen cakes with cranberry fruit filling and coated with dark chocolate.
- Cranberry Filling Soft and mildly spiced Lebkuchen dipped in dark chocolate
- Pack size: 152G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Dark Chocolate (31%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Sunflower Lecithins, Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Cranberry Concentrate (1%), Stabiliser (Sorbitol Syrup), Apple Extract, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Mixed Spice (Cinnamon, Clove, Coriander, Allspice, Ginger, Mace, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts, nuts and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Blister. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
152g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1705kJ / 406kcal
|162kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|8.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|65.5g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|47.0g
|4.5g
|Fibre
|4.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
