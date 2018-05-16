Nishaan Plain Mini Naan Breads 6 Pack 300G

Product Description
- Plain Mini Naan Breads
- Nishaan Naan Bread is a delicious product with a soft light texture. It is best served warm as an accompaniment to curries, kebabs, a wide variety of Indian dishes and ideal to serve with pickles and barbequed food.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Traditional Eastern flat bread
- No artificial colouring or flavouring
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Salt, Baking Powder (Raising Agent), Calcium Propionate (Preservative)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Can also be frozen.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5-7 days. The product regains its softness after re-heating.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: May also be grilled under a hot grill by grilling each side of the Naan for approximately 1 minute.
Oven cook
Instructions: Before heating in any oven, remove the product from the packaging. Brush with butter or margarine, if desired. Place in a pre-heated conventional oven at 150°C for 2 minutes.
Preparation and Usage
- To obtain maximum shelf life, packaging must not be damaged.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Specially packed for:
- East End Foods PLC,
- West Bromwich,
- B71 4EA.
Return to
- East End Foods PLC,
- West Bromwich,
- B71 4EA.
- www.eastendfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1238kJ / 294kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|48.1g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|8.6g
|Salt
|1.5g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019