Regal Choco & Honey Snack Cakes 250G
- Cakes with cocoa-honey filling (31%).
- The product contains Sorbitol: use it with large quantities may induce laxative effects. Sorbitol = 2.8%, in a 250g packaging = 7g, in a 25g cake = 0.7g
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Halal
- Pack size: 250g
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Fresh Eggs 13.1%, Non-Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils and Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Water, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 3%, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Honey 0.5%, Milk Proteins, Natural Flavouring (Vanilla), Emulsifiers (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithin), Gelling Agent (Agar), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate and Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt
- May contain traces of Nuts
Store in a cool dry place away from direct sunlight.
Product of Italy
- Regal Food Products Group PLC,
- Regal House,
- Wallis Street,
- Bradford,
- BD8 9RR,
- UK.
- T. +44 (0) 1274 493 200
- F. +44 (0) 1274 492 277
- E. info@rfplc.com
- W. www.rfplc.com
10 x 25g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g
|Per Piece (25g)
|Energy
|1650KJ / 393Kcal
|413KJ / 98Kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|4g
|of which saturates
|9.3g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrates
|56.7g
|14.2g
|Of which sugars
|34.6g
|8.7g
|Protein
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.12g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
