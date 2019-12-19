Toblerone Tinys Tin 368G
Product Description
- An assortment of Swiss Milk Chocolates, Swiss Chocolates and Swiss White Chocolates with Honey and Almond Nougat.
- An assortment of Swiss Milk Chocolates, Swiss Dark Chocolates and Swiss White Chocolates with Honey and Almond Nougat.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 368g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3 %), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6 %), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28 % minimum, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 50 % minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Produce of
Made in Switzerland
Number of uses
1 Toblerone = 8 g. Contains approximately 46 Toblerone
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Freephone 0800 783 7106
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
- www.toblerone.com
Net Contents
368g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|8 g
|%* / 8 g
|Energy
|2214 kJ
|177 kJ
|-
|530 kcal
|42 kcal
|2 %
|Fat
|29 g
|2.4 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|1.4 g
|7 %
|Carbohydrate
|59 g
|4.7 g
|2 %
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|4.6 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|3.3 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|5.8 g
|0.5 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.11 g
|<0.01 g
|<1 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
