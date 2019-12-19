By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Toblerone Tinys Tin 368G

Toblerone Tinys Tin 368G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 6.00
£1.64/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

New

Product Description

  • An assortment of Swiss Milk Chocolates, Swiss Chocolates and Swiss White Chocolates with Honey and Almond Nougat.
  • An assortment of Swiss Milk Chocolates, Swiss Dark Chocolates and Swiss White Chocolates with Honey and Almond Nougat.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 368g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Honey (3 %), Milk Fat, Almonds (1.6 %), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Egg White, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 28 % minimum, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids: 50 % minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Eggs, Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Number of uses

1 Toblerone = 8 g. Contains approximately 46 Toblerone

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Freephone 0800 783 7106
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858
  • www.toblerone.com

Net Contents

368g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g8 g%* / 8 g
Energy 2214 kJ177 kJ
-530 kcal42 kcal2 %
Fat 29 g2.4 g3 %
of which Saturates 17 g1.4 g7 %
Carbohydrate 59 g4.7 g2 %
of which Sugars 57 g4.6 g5 %
Fibre 3.3 g0.3 g-
Protein 5.8 g0.5 g1 %
Salt 0.11 g<0.01 g<1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

