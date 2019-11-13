By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bounty Twin Pack 8 Pack 456G

5(1)Write a review
Bounty Twin Pack 8 Pack 456G
£ 2.50
£0.55/100g
1x = 28.5g
  • Energy580kJ 139kcal
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2035kJ

Product Description

  • Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate.
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 456g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 16, Portion size: 28.5g

Importer address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

8 x 57g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 28.5g (%*)
Energy 2035kJ580kJ (7%)
-487kcal139kcal (7%)
Fat 26g7.3g (10%)
of which saturates 21g6.0g (30%)
Carbohydrate 59g17g (7%)
of which sugars 48g14g (16%)
Protein 3.7g1.1g (2%)
Salt 0.26g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

No Palm oil.

5 stars

One of the only chocolate bars on the market that does not have palm oil/fat in it. Tastes great and it's better for the environment/rainforests too.

