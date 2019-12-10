By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kopparberg Premium Cider Rose 500Ml

£ 2.20
£4.40/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Cider Rosé
  • Kopparberg Rosé is an apple cider, pink in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste. We hope you enjoy this very special cider as much as we do! Skål
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness

Tasting Notes

  • Kopparberg Rosé is an apple cider, pink in colour and refreshingly fruity to taste

Alcohol Units

2

ABV

4.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before, See Front Label

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Kopparbergs Bryggeri,
  • 714 82 Kopparberg,
  • Sweden.

Return to

  • www.kopparbergs.se

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml

