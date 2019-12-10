By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 700M

image 1 of Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 700M
£ 21.00
£30.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

  • Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
  • Visit us for more www.nakedgrouse.com
  • ... live Naked
  • Whisky at its most uncomplicated
  • Our Story
  • Naked Grouse is matured in first-fill Oloroso Sherry oak casks. We call them 'naked' casks because it's the first time they have ever held whisky so we're a little picky when it comes to choosing what goes in them. Only a specially selected blend of single malts make the cut. The result is a rich and fruity whisky with a soft spice finish. Loosen your tie, kick off your shoes and enjoy!
  • We believe in letting the real you, the Naked you, shine through. This is the same for our whisky, so let's have a rousing cheer for Naked Grouse. Matured in first-fill Sherry casks for smooth & sweet notes that mix perfectly with cherry.
  • Gold Taste - Bartenders Brand Awards 2018
  • Design Silver - Bartenders Brand Awards 2019
  • Gold Value - Bartenders Brand Awards 2019
  • Material sourced from sustainable forestry
  • Don't hide the good stuff
  • Pack size: 700ml

  • Matured in first-fill Sherry casks for smooth & sweet notes that mix perfectly with cherry

28

40% vol

Scotland

Spirits

Ambient

Product of Scotland

  • Matthew Gloag & Son Limited,
  • 2500 Great Western Road,
  • Glasgow,
  • G15 6RW,
  • Scotland.
  Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd.,

  • Matthew Gloag & Son Limited,
  • 2500 Great Western Road,
  • Glasgow,
  • G15 6RW,
  • Scotland.
  • Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd.,
  • Perth,
  • Scotland,
  • PH7 4HA.

18 Years

700ml ℮

