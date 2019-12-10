Naked Grouse Blended Malt Scotch Whisky 700M
- Blended Malt Scotch Whisky
- ... live Naked
- Whisky at its most uncomplicated
- Our Story
- Naked Grouse is matured in first-fill Oloroso Sherry oak casks. We call them 'naked' casks because it's the first time they have ever held whisky so we're a little picky when it comes to choosing what goes in them. Only a specially selected blend of single malts make the cut. The result is a rich and fruity whisky with a soft spice finish. Loosen your tie, kick off your shoes and enjoy!
- We believe in letting the real you, the Naked you, shine through. This is the same for our whisky, so let's have a rousing cheer for Naked Grouse. Matured in first-fill Sherry casks for smooth & sweet notes that mix perfectly with cherry.
- Gold Taste - Bartenders Brand Awards 2018
- Design Silver - Bartenders Brand Awards 2019
- Gold Value - Bartenders Brand Awards 2019
- Material sourced from sustainable forestry
- Don't hide the good stuff
- Pack size: 700ml
- Matured in first-fill Sherry casks for smooth & sweet notes that mix perfectly with cherry
28
40% vol
Scotland
Spirits
Ambient
Product of Scotland
- Matthew Gloag & Son Limited,
- 2500 Great Western Road,
- Glasgow,
- G15 6RW,
- Scotland.
- Matthew Gloag & Son Ltd.,
18 Years
700ml ℮
