Magnum White Chocolate Cookie Ice Cream Tub 440Ml

Delicious
This ice cream is even better than you would imagine. The cookies have a fresh crunch and compliment the chocolate. There is a light chocolate swirl through the ice cream too which is very delicious!!
Devine
Oh my what can I say smooth creamy tastes delicious just enough chocolate very indulgent treat very impressed and will be buying again highly recommend if you want a tasty treat for the family although I'd like to keep all for myself its that good
Great texture
I really enjoyed Magnum White Chocolate and Cookies ice cream. The white chocolate was just a delicious flavour and the cookie pieces gave it a wonderful crunch, which was a great contrast to the smooth ice cream. i would recommend this to everyone.
Very indulgent
This definitely lives up to the magnum standard. The cream and indulgent and a lovely treat for after dinner or just when you want to have something tasty. It has plenty of cookie pieces thought which give it a nice crunch.
Very tasty
I really liked this ice cream. You deff have to wait a good 10 mins before cracking the top as even after 10 mins I had to press it quite hard to crack it. There's a good mix of white chocolate to ice cream ratio and the chocolate flakes remind me of another brand of ice cream which holds a nostalgic taste for me. Chocolate flakes very soft. If you're a white chocolate fan you'll deff like this ice cream
Delicious
OMG this ice cream is absolutely amazing! I tried the ice cream and the lollies and they are all delicious. So creamy and Moreish. Definitely my new favourite. Highly recommend this to anyone. Ice cream lovers or not. Must try.
Delicious
Delicious, didn't last long ! Easy to open tub and good packaging. Will certainly be buying again and want to try other flavours that come out . They also do ice cream sticks of the same flavour! Great
Yummy
Magnum White Chocolate & Cookies Ice cream was absolutely delicious. Creamy and chocolatey with gorgeous chunks of chocolate cookies running throughout the delectable ice cream. I could quite easily eat the entire pint in one go!
Delicious
I love cookies in icecream and especially in this Magnum pot icecream. Love to crack the chocolate and the size is actually perfect for one go no sharing . You can't miss this flavour . Little over sweeted but hey lovely
Nice crunch and great flavour!
I really enjoyed this flavour and was a nice combination of both, there was a nice crunch to it too. The only problem really was enjoying it too much that I struggled to put it down! Yes I would recommend