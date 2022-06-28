We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Magnum White Chocolate Cookie Ice Cream Tub 440Ml

4.8(25)Write a review
image 1 of Magnum White Chocolate Cookie Ice Cream Tub 440Ml
£ 3.85
£0.88/100ml
Clubcard Price

Product Description

  • Cream ice cream with a chocolate cookie sauce (7%), white chocolate shell and shards (22%) and cookie crumbs (0.7%).
  • Magnum White Chocolate & Cookies is a creamy ice cream mixed with swirls of chocolate sauce with cookie flavour, encased in white chocolate and cookie pieces. The kind of pleasure like no other. The perfect frozen dessert for pleasure seekers. We believe that a day without pleasure is a day lost because it's pleasure that makes life worth living Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail, that's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Visit our website magnumicecream.com and explore the full range of Magnum ice creams and discover a world of pleasure. Magnum also has a wide range of indulgent flavours: Magnum Classic, Magnum Double Chocolate, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White, Magnum Vegan and many others. Which ice cream dessert will satisfy your indulgence? Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety frozen dessert in a tub. Explore more of Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be true to pleasure. #truetopleasure
  • Magnum White Chocolate & Cookies Ice Cream Tub, velvety ice cream with a cookie flavour chocolate sauce and thick, cracking white chocolate with cookie pieces – a perfectly balanced sweet treat
  • It's a frozen dessert made with the highest quality cocoa beans, certified by Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • A sweet treat for pleasure seekers
  • Magnum White Chocolate & Cookies brings a kind of pleasure like no other
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • 440 ml ice cream tub to make sure you always have something good in your fridge
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted skimmed MILK, sugar, cream (MILK) (17%), skimmed MILK powder or concentrate, cocoa butter¹, glucose-fructose syrup, whole MILK powder, vegetable oils (fully refined soybean, sunflower), butter oil (MILK), WHEAT flour, skimmed MILK powder, fat-reduced cocoa powder¹, emulsifiers (E471, SOYBEAN lecithin, E476, E442), glucose syrup, stabilisers (E407, E410, E412), invert sugar syrup, flavourings, cocoa powder¹, salt, raising agent (E500). May contain almond and pecan. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Hungary

Preparation and Usage

  • Open-Wait-Crack

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

440 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml Unprepared
Energy (kJ)1420 kJ966 kJ
Energy (kcal)339 kcal231 kcal
Fat (g)21 g14 g
of which saturates (g)12 g7.9 g
Carbohydrate (g)34 g23 g
of which sugars (g)31 g21 g
Protein (g)4.2 g2.8 g
Salt (g)0.22 g0.15 g
1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)--
View all Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

25 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

This ice cream is even better than you would imagine. The cookies have a fresh crunch and compliment the chocolate. There is a light chocolate swirl through the ice cream too which is very delicious!!

Devine

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Oh my what can I say smooth creamy tastes delicious just enough chocolate very indulgent treat very impressed and will be buying again highly recommend if you want a tasty treat for the family although I'd like to keep all for myself its that good

Great texture

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I really enjoyed Magnum White Chocolate and Cookies ice cream. The white chocolate was just a delicious flavour and the cookie pieces gave it a wonderful crunch, which was a great contrast to the smooth ice cream. i would recommend this to everyone.

Very indulgent

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

This definitely lives up to the magnum standard. The cream and indulgent and a lovely treat for after dinner or just when you want to have something tasty. It has plenty of cookie pieces thought which give it a nice crunch.

Very tasty

4 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I really liked this ice cream. You deff have to wait a good 10 mins before cracking the top as even after 10 mins I had to press it quite hard to crack it. There's a good mix of white chocolate to ice cream ratio and the chocolate flakes remind me of another brand of ice cream which holds a nostalgic taste for me. Chocolate flakes very soft. If you're a white chocolate fan you'll deff like this ice cream

Delicious

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

OMG this ice cream is absolutely amazing! I tried the ice cream and the lollies and they are all delicious. So creamy and Moreish. Definitely my new favourite. Highly recommend this to anyone. Ice cream lovers or not. Must try.

Delicious

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Delicious, didn't last long ! Easy to open tub and good packaging. Will certainly be buying again and want to try other flavours that come out . They also do ice cream sticks of the same flavour! Great

Yummy

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

Magnum White Chocolate & Cookies Ice cream was absolutely delicious. Creamy and chocolatey with gorgeous chunks of chocolate cookies running throughout the delectable ice cream. I could quite easily eat the entire pint in one go!

Delicious

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I love cookies in icecream and especially in this Magnum pot icecream. Love to crack the chocolate and the size is actually perfect for one go no sharing . You can't miss this flavour . Little over sweeted but hey lovely

Nice crunch and great flavour!

5 stars

Review from MAGNUM

I really enjoyed this flavour and was a nice combination of both, there was a nice crunch to it too. The only problem really was enjoying it too much that I struggled to put it down! Yes I would recommend

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here