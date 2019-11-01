Lynx Africa Duo & Man Washer Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
- LYNX AFRICA DUO & MAN WASHER GIFT SET
- Christmas is approaching and you still haven't found the perfect gift for him? Do not worry! We have a great Christmas gift idea - Lynx Africa Duo and Manwasher Gift Set. Our Christmas gifts for men include Africa Body Spray 150 ml and Africa Shower Gel 250 ml along with a Lynx Manwasher. Supercharge your style and start kick your day with Lynx. The manwasher is designed to work with Lynx Shower Gel to keep every part of you ready for action. Lynx Africa Body Spray 150 ml is a men's deodorant with an exotic mixture of warm African spices and aromas. Its classic fragrance will give him a real presence. It's not all. In our Christmas for him, we included Lynx Africa Shower Gel 250 ml. The Africa Shower Gel will give your man the best shower he has ever had. It combines a sophisticated, exotic fragrance with an intense clean. It deeply cleans the soul, refreshes and calms the mind, so he starts his day right. It puts the care back into men's skin care. Quasi-scientific research has proven that women like men who smell good! Lynx Africa Duo gift set is the perfect stocking filler for him this Christmas. Enjoy it!
- Supercharge your style with Lynx Africa Duo & Manwasher Gift Set containing perfect Christmas gifts for him - Africa Body Spray 150 ml and Africa Shower Gel 250 ml alongside a Lynx Manwasher to keep every part of you ready for action.
- Lynx Africa Shower Gel 250 ml with exotic mixture of spices and aromas leaves your skin refreshed and revitalised. It is a great choice if you're looking for Christmas gifts for your loved ones
- Included in our Christmas presents Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml is a men's deodorant that has been ideal selling body spray for over a decade
- The manwasher is designed to work with Lynx Shower Gel to keep every part of you ready for action
- Christmas just isn't Christmas without Lynx Africa
- Lynx Revitalizing Shower Gel, Africa is a revitalizing shower gel made especially for guys which combines a sophisticated fragrance with an intense clean
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml: Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool. Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (A)/Sodium C12-13 Pareth Sulfate (B), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, PPG-6 (A)/PPG-9 (B), Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml: DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml: N/A
Warnings
- Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
Lynx Africa Body Spray 150ml: CAUTION: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children Lynx Africa Body Wash 250ml: CAUTION: If bodywash gets into eyes, rinse well with clean water.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019