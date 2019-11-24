By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Chocolate Penguins 100G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Mini Chocolate Penguins 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
One biscuit
  • Energy126kJ 30kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1993kJ / 474kcal

Product Description

  • Penguin shaped chocolate flavoured biscuits.
  • CRUNCHY TREAT Carefully baked for a crisp chocolatey shortcake
  • CRUNCHY TREAT Carefully baked for a crisp chocolatey shortcake
  • Crunchy treat
  • Carefully baked for a crisp chocolatey shortcake
  • No artificial flavours, colours or hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (2.0%), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit (6.3g)
Energy1993kJ / 474kcal126kJ / 30kcal
Fat18.5g1.2g
Saturates7.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate69.4g4.4g
Sugars19.2g1.2g
Fibre0.5g0.0g
Protein7.4g0.5g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bland and zero flavour

1 stars

They tasted like chocolate flavoured dog biscuits. Bland, no flavour, barely any chocolate taste. Pointless.

Usually bought next

Cadbury Festive Friends 150G 12Ca

£ 1.00
£0.67/100g

Jacobs Twiglets Christmas Caddy 200G

£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Coins 70G

£ 0.59
£0.84/100g

Coconut Collaborative Little Chocolate Pots Dairy Free 4X45g

£ 2.50
£1.39/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here