Rubicon Sparkling Zero Added Sugar Mango 2 Litre

Rubicon Sparkling Zero Added Sugar Mango 2 Litre
£ 1.70
£0.09/100ml

Offer

Each 250ml serving* contains
  • Energy62kJ 15kcal
    1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars3g
    3%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 25kJ / 6kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Mango Juice Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains real mango juice
  • Zero added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Mango Purée (8%), Acid (Malic Acid), Preservatives (E452i, E202), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlightOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Below Label or Shoulder of Bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled

Number of uses

Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
  • www.rubiconexotic.com

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 25kJ / 6kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 1g
of which sugars 1g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0.02g

