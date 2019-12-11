Rubicon Sparkling Zero Added Sugar Mango 2 Litre
Typical values per 100g: Energy 25kJ / 6kcal
Product Description
- Sparkling Low Calorie Mango Juice Soft Drink with Sweeteners
- Contains real mango juice
- Zero added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2l
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Mango Purée (8%), Acid (Malic Acid), Preservatives (E452i, E202), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlightOnce opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See Below Label or Shoulder of Bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Drink chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
- rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk
- www.rubiconexotic.com
Net Contents
2l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|25kJ / 6kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|1g
|of which sugars
|1g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|0.02g
