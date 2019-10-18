Hungry Elephant Gun Powder Chilli Garlic 320G

Mild
OK but very mild indeed, in fact disappointingly mild, milder than almost any other curry ever created...
Pricey for what you get
Sort of Authentic a bit pricey not that as hot as it states there are better out there
Water, Onion, Tomatoes (10%), Coconut Milk, Garlic (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Carrot, Ginger, Tomato Puree (3%), Lemon Juice, Red Peppers, Cornflour, Green Chilli, Garlic Powder, Salt, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay), Vegetable Stock (Chicory Extract, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring), Sugar, Chilli Powder, Cumin, Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Paprika, Ground Coriander, Onion Powder, Turmeric, Ground Ginger, Cassia, Pimento, Herbs, Black Pepper, Ground Fenugreek, Red Pepper Powder, Bay, Colour: Annatto, Star Anise, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Ground Cloves, Black Cardamom, Cayenne
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.
Produced in the UK
320g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 160g Serving
|Energy
|476kJ
|762kJ
|-
|115kcal
|184kcal
|Total Fat
|8.4g
|13g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|11g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|4.6g
|Protein
|2.0g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.76g
|1.2g
