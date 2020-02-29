By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco White Anchovy Fillets 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco White Anchovy Fillets 170G
£ 3.00
£1.77/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy442kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1027kJ / 247kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated anchovy (Engraulis encrasicolus) fillets in sunflower oil.
  • Succulent, meaty anchovy fillets with a delicate flavour.
  • Succulent, meaty anchovy fillets with a delicate flavour.
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Anchovy (Fish), Sunflower Oil, Vinegar, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Don't Recycle Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g

Nutrition

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Marinated Anchovies 140G

£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Offer

Tesco Capers 190G

£ 1.80
£1.50/100g

Tesco Sardines In Sunflower Oil 120G

£ 0.40
£0.48/100g

Tesco Pitted Black Olives 330G

£ 0.75
£0.46/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here