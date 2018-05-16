Eat Natural Gluten Free Granola Buckwheat Seeds & Honey 425G
Product Description
- Gluten free oats with buckwheat, seeds and honey.
- Yes. You're right. We have changed the pack quite a bit. Apologies if you were struggling to find your favourite, delicious recipe.
- So, it's panic over. It's the same gorgeous granola you've come to depend on. A wholesome blend of oats and crunchy seeds, with coconut, honey and buckwheat.
- And, just as importantly, you can still rely on it all being completely gluten free.
- By the way... hope you like the new look.
- Eat Natural for breakfast
- (at any time of the day)
- Eat Natural 'for breakfast' is made with love and care, in small batches from simple, wholesome and delicious ingredients, at our very own 'Makery'. We never use any artificial flavours, colours or preservatives.
- When we say 'natural', what exactly do we mean?
- Well, clearly it would be wrong of us to claim that everything in this granola is '100% natural' and simply 'grows on trees'. Obviously, some of the ingredients need to be cleaned, dried and roasted too, and therefore, to some extent, 'processed'. It's just that we believe, the less we mess with it... the better it tastes. That's why we never add artificial flavours or colours, or any preservatives.
- Simple... isn't it?
- Gluten free
- No refined sugars
- High fibre
- 27% seeds
- OK for veggies... and also those that aren't
- Pack size: 425g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Mixed Seeds 27% (Sunflower Seeds 22%, Pumpkin Seeds 3%, Linseeds 2%), Gluten Free Oats 25%, Honey 15%, Buckwheat 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Shredded Coconut 8%, Pea Protein, Roasted Chickpeas
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Peanuts, Soya, Sesame Seeds and Cow's Milk
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For Best Before date, see bottom of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- You can enjoy this granola at any time of the day or night. It's delicious with milk, yoghurt or maybe some fresh fruit, berries or even ice cream. Indoors, outside, by yourself or shared with someone special straight from the box... it's up to you.
Number of uses
425g = 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Warning: whilst we make every effort, we cannot guarantee that nutshell fragments will not find their way into this granola.
Name and address
- Eat Natural Ltd,
- 4 Fourth Avenue,
- Bluebridge Industrial Estate,
- Halstead,
- Essex,
- CO9 2SY.
Net Contents
425g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 50g portion
|Energy
|2055kJ 494kcal
|1028kJ 247kcal
|Fat
|29.6g
|14.8g
|of which saturates
|7.7g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|40.2g
|20.1g
|of which sugars
|12.5g
|6.2g
|Fibre
|6.1g
|3.1g
|Protein
|13.6g
|6.8g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.00g
Safety information
