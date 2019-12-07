London Beer Factory Big Milk Stout Beer 440Ml

Highly recommended if you like porters
Fantastic stout. Read these reviews after tasting it, looks like the second comment is spot on - it is thick, flavourful and smooth, not thin as described in the first review. Will certainly be buying again and it may just be the best stout/porter I've had this year.
Terrible drink in my opinion, over priced and it's not a thick creamy stout it's very thin .
Great milk stout
The first batch was terrible and thin. I heard this has been sorted out in more recent batches so I gave it another go. Lovely. Thick and flavoursome, just like a milk stout should be. Wonderful.