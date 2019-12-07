By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
London Beer Factory Big Milk Stout Beer 440Ml

4(3)Write a review
London Beer Factory Big Milk Stout Beer 440Ml
£ 3.00
£6.82/litre

Product Description

  • Vanilla and Cacao Nib Imperial Stout
  • Big Milk Stout - Madagascan vanilla and cacao nibs lend a luxurious flavour profile to the Big Milk Stout. Brewed with lactose for a rich, creamy body this stout stands fast as a modern, global interpretation of the style. Vanilla notes give way to a cacao nib bite, with plenty of roasted chocolaty flavour. Full bodied and robust.
  • Malt: Low Colour Marris Otter, Oats, Crystal, Roasted Barley & Chocolate
  • Hops: Magnum
  • Yeast: BRY-97
  • Additions: Vanilla & Cacao Nibs
  • The London Beer Factory is an open exploration of beer, a journey into its shared moments and enjoyment. Modern and independent, crafting progressive beer since 2014 from our home in South London.
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Malted Oats, Lactose, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains Gluten and Lactose, Contains Yeast

Tasting Notes

  • Vanilla notes give way to a cacao nib bite, with plenty of roasted chocolaty flavour

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

7.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store upright.Best Before: See Bottom of Can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always store & serve cold.

Additives

  • Contains Yeast

Name and address

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • Unit 4,
  • Hamilton Road,
  • West Norwood,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.

Return to

  • The London Beer Factory,
  • Unit 4,
  • Hamilton Road,
  • West Norwood,
  • London,
  • SE27 9SF.
  • thelondonbeerfactory.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

440ml

3 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Highly recommended if you like porters

5 stars

Fantastic stout. Read these reviews after tasting it, looks like the second comment is spot on - it is thick, flavourful and smooth, not thin as described in the first review. Will certainly be buying again and it may just be the best stout/porter I've had this year.

Terrible drink in my opinion, over priced and it'

2 stars

Terrible drink in my opinion, over priced and it's not a thick creamy stout it's very thin .

Great milk stout

5 stars

The first batch was terrible and thin. I heard this has been sorted out in more recent batches so I gave it another go. Lovely. Thick and flavoursome, just like a milk stout should be. Wonderful.

