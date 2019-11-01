By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Acre Lane 2 Beef Shin Joints 500G

2(8)Write a review
Acre Lane 2 Beef Shin Joints 500G
£ 4.00
£8.00/kg
1/2 a pack contains
  • Energy1251 kJ 298 kcal
    15%
  • Fat11.0g
    6%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 572kJ

Product Description

  • Slow Cooked, Boneless Beef Shin in an Ale Gravy
  • At Acre Lane it's all about the taste. We believe if you're going to the trouble of cooking something beautiful it's worth going all the way. Acre Lane is about embracing those tried and tested traditional methods that create moments of deliciousness. And to do this you need great ingredients. That's why we have carefully selected our meat to give you those wonderful flavours.
  • Succulent and tender slow cooked beef shin in ale gravy
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Beef (80%), Water, Onion, Stout, Beef Stock, Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Puree, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Flavouring, Bay

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or below. For your individual freezer follow the star marked instructions below.Food freezer **** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator *** Until Best Before End Date* Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator ** One Month Star marked frozen food compartment of refrigerator * One Week Ice making compartment 3 Days Refrigerator or other cool place 24 Hours Important: Do not re-freeze if defrosted *For 'Best Before Date', see front of pack

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: The following are guidelines only. Some appliances may vary.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.
Caution: Beware of escaping steam when opening the pouch.
Handle carefully to avoid scalding.

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4.
Remove all packaging. Place the beef joints into an ovenproof dish, cover with a lid or foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 1 hour 10 minutes.
Carefully remove from the oven. Empty the contents onto plates and stir gravy before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using beef from the UK and Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain.
  • WARNING: Please discard if bag is leaking or damaged.

Recycling info

Pouch. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please write to us at the contact address below. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Bawnbua Foods,
  • 67 Crowhill Road,
  • Bleary,
  • Co. Armagh,
  • N. Ireland,
  • BT66 7AT.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g containsAs Sold 1/2 a pack contains
Energy 572kJ1251kJ
-(136kcal)(298kcal)
Fat 5.0g11.0g
of which saturates 1.3g2.8g
Carbohydrate 4.4g9.6g
of which sugars 2.2g4.8g
Fibre <0.0g1.1g
Protein 18.4g40.3g
Salt 0.5g1.1g
This pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although every care has been taken to remove bone, some may remain. WARNING: Please discard if bag is leaking or damaged.

8 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Wow! A great find.

5 stars

Very good quality. One piece of not inconsiderable shin. Only down side was there was not quite enough gravy!!! Not something I would normally say. Exactly as it says on the packet.

Cooked for 2Hrs at 160 fan. Beautifully tender.

5 stars

Cooked for 2Hrs at 160 fan. Beautifully tender.

very fatty

1 stars

more fat than meat and very tough, cooked second piece in slow cooker more tender but still loads of fat. would not buy again.

impossible to chew!😖

2 stars

the meat would have fitted into a smaller box for the freezer. The item is to be cooked from frozen but removing the plastic bag from the frozen item for cooking is very difficult.It cooks in the time given. The beer gravy was very nice . The meat was 30% gristle and I would not buy it again or recommend it.

Awful

1 stars

Extremely disappointed with this product, which consisted of approximately 70% fat and gristle. Gravy had to be skimmed of a big film of fat. Never again.

Beef shin of beef

2 stars

do not waste your money on this, grisly and tasteless and the gravy was not much better and I only like veg with gravy so dinner got binned and as they come in packs of two have had to bin second one as well.there was no Sunday lunch for me this week, opened a tin of rice pudding.

One word! Disgusting!

1 stars

As a quick meal after working all day, thought I would try this, just fat and a tsp of meat!!!!! Never again

do not buy

1 stars

vile most of it went in the bin very chewy looked good value easy to cook however not so would not buy again

