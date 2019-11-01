Acre Lane 2 Beef Shin Joints 500G

Wow! A great find.
Very good quality. One piece of not inconsiderable shin. Only down side was there was not quite enough gravy!!! Not something I would normally say. Exactly as it says on the packet.
Cooked for 2Hrs at 160 fan. Beautifully tender.
very fatty
more fat than meat and very tough, cooked second piece in slow cooker more tender but still loads of fat. would not buy again.
impossible to chew!😖
the meat would have fitted into a smaller box for the freezer. The item is to be cooked from frozen but removing the plastic bag from the frozen item for cooking is very difficult.It cooks in the time given. The beer gravy was very nice . The meat was 30% gristle and I would not buy it again or recommend it.
Awful
Extremely disappointed with this product, which consisted of approximately 70% fat and gristle. Gravy had to be skimmed of a big film of fat. Never again.
Beef shin of beef
do not waste your money on this, grisly and tasteless and the gravy was not much better and I only like veg with gravy so dinner got binned and as they come in packs of two have had to bin second one as well.there was no Sunday lunch for me this week, opened a tin of rice pudding.
One word! Disgusting!
As a quick meal after working all day, thought I would try this, just fat and a tsp of meat!!!!! Never again
do not buy
vile most of it went in the bin very chewy looked good value easy to cook however not so would not buy again