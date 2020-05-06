Nissin Cup Noodle Teriyaki Chicken Flavour 70G

I would buy these again probably only if they were
I enjoyed this with some colc chicken for my dinner, very similar to pot noodle except the noodles were thinner, only slight fault after leaving for specified time in boiling water to the fill line the half peas were still crunchy, lovely taste.
Really Tasty noodles that were easy to maked
Quality and taste was good but not a big enough difference from regular pot noodle. It is a convenient snack between meal times or in a rush but not for the price.
Great taste snack
Great quality product, best tasting noodlepot around. Loses a star for not having recyclable pot.
Very tasty noodles . Great flavour. Would buy again
Taste lovely and great to have something different for lunch
Quick and simple to prepare, it's not a meal but it makes a great warming snack when you've only five minutes to spare. Nice taste as well; interesting flavour.
Extra tasty
These noodles are very tasty and a nice texture. Easy to make for a quick snack or light meal. Not keen on the single use plastic cup so would hesitate to buy them regularly.
Speedy lunch or a quick snack. This are quick and easy to make. I found it very tasty as well!
Great instant meal
Tasty, quick snack - ideal for a lunch at work or at home. Good flavour