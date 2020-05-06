By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nissin Cup Noodle Teriyaki Chicken Flavour 70G

Nissin Cup Noodle Teriyaki Chicken Flavour 70G
Product Description

  • Instant Teriyaki Chicken Flavour Noodle Soup.
  • No.1 in Japan*
  • * From the makers of the No. 1 selling instant noodles in Japan. Source: Intage SRI data January 2018 - December 2018
  • Invented in Japan in 1971, Cup Noodles were the world's first instant noodles in a pot. Since then, we've spent many years developing the best flavours to bring to the world... In just 3 minutes, you can enjoy these exciting flavours with our authentic Japanese ramen!
  • After preparation: 350 g
  • Pack size: 70G

Information

Ingredients

Noodles 80.1% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Flour Enhancer (E621), Flour Treatment agents (E500, E451), Antioxidant (E306), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Beta-Carotene], Sugar, Modified Starch, Roasted Onion, Carrot, Edamame Bean (Soy), Spices, Shiitake Mushroom, Soy Sauce Powder (Soybean, Wheat, Salt, Maltodextrin), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Sesame Seed, Spring Onion, Potassium Chloride, Yeast Extract, Chicken Flavouring 0.29% (Contains Flavour Enhancers: E627, E631; Wheat, Soy), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Thickener (E415), Colour: Plain Caramel, Flavourings, Salt, Chicken Meat Powder, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contains traces of Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Molluscs, Milk and Mustard

Storage

Best before end: see base.

Produce of

Produced in Hungry

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation:
  • 1. Open lid half way
  • 2. Pour boiling water to the fill line
  • 3. Close lid, wait 3 minutes
  • 4. Stir well & enjoy!

Name and address

  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét,
  • Momofuku u. 4.

Return to

  • Nissin Foods Kft.,
  • H-6000 Kecskemét,
  • Momofuku u. 4.
  • www.nissin-foods.eu

Net Contents

70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g prepared product:
Energy 365 kJ / 87 kcal
Fat 3.6 g
of which saturates 1.8 g
Carbohydrate 11.3 g
of which sugars 1.2 g
Protein 2.0 g
Salt 0.7 g

Using Product Information

39 Reviews

I would buy these again probably only if they were

4 stars

I enjoyed this with some colc chicken for my dinner, very similar to pot noodle except the noodles were thinner, only slight fault after leaving for specified time in boiling water to the fill line the half peas were still crunchy, lovely taste.

Really Tasty noodles

5 stars

Really Tasty noodles that were easy to maked

Quality and taste was good but not a big enough di

3 stars

Quality and taste was good but not a big enough difference from regular pot noodle. It is a convenient snack between meal times or in a rush but not for the price.

Great taste snack

4 stars

Great quality product, best tasting noodlepot around. Loses a star for not having recyclable pot.

Very tasty noodles . Great flavour. Would buy agai

5 stars

Very tasty noodles . Great flavour. Would buy again

Taste lovely and great to have something different

4 stars

Taste lovely and great to have something different for lunch

Quick and tasty

5 stars

Quick and simple to prepare, it's not a meal but it makes a great warming snack when you've only five minutes to spare. Nice taste as well; interesting flavour.

Extra tasty

4 stars

These noodles are very tasty and a nice texture. Easy to make for a quick snack or light meal. Not keen on the single use plastic cup so would hesitate to buy them regularly.

Speedy lunch

5 stars

Speedy lunch or a quick snack. This are quick and easy to make. I found it very tasty as well!

Great instant meal

4 stars

Tasty, quick snack - ideal for a lunch at work or at home. Good flavour

