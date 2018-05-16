Product Description
- LYNX ICE CHILL DUO GIFTSET
- "Looking for Christmas gifts for him? Here is our Lynx Ice Chill Duo Gift Set, because Christmas just isn't Christmas without Lynx.
- Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel
- Maybe you're a morning person. Maybe you're a night owl. It doesn't matter... No-one wakes up their perfect self. Lynx Ice Chill Men's Body wash is the answer. It's epically fresh fragrance of frozen lemon and iced mint refreshes instantly. And then just keeps going. We can't promise it will make getting out of bed easier. But it will give you the best shower you've ever had. The fresh fragrance of Lynx body wash doesn't just deep clean your skin. It deep cleans your soul. It refreshes your mind, so your start your day right. It puts the care back into men's skin care. Lather up with frozen lemon and iced mint, and let its menthol magic transform you into your chillest self.
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray
- You’re minding your own business, when BAM! Your crush walks in. ‘Stay cool’, you tell yourself but, awwwww, snap! Stress sweat and rising body temperature have arrived, and they’re ready to stomp on your day. If only there was a deodorant solution. Like a miraculous mens body spray that could instantly cool skin, lowering body temperature by 6 degrees, so you stay chill when it matters. Impress him with our Lynx Ice Chill Duo Gift Set and enjoy cool Christmas together!"
- Out of ideas for presents for men? Lynx Ice Chill Duo Gift Set includes Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 150 ml and Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel 250 ml
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray - because you’re hotter when you’re chill
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray - stay fresher for longer
- Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel - So fresh, you could move in with your uncle and auntie in Bel Air
- Lynx Ice Chill Shower Gel - Squeeze that bottle. Lather up skin. Rinse off body. Shower yourself chill
- Christmas just isn't Christmas without Lynx
Information
Ingredients
Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 150ml:Alcohol Denat., Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Parfum, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool. Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash 250ml:Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Lippia Citriodora Flower/Leaf/Stem Water, Menthol, Parfum, PPG-12, Sodium Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 150ml:DIRECTIONS: Hold can 15cm from the body and spray. Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash 250ml: N/A
Warnings
- Lynx Ice Chill Body Spray 150ml: Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Do not spray near eyes. Use only as directed. DANGER: Extremely Flammable Aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flam or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep out of reach of children. Lynx Ice Chill Body Wash 250ml:CAUTION: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse thoroughly with water. Product contains menthol. If you experience discomfort, please stop use.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
2 x 1 ℮
Safety information
