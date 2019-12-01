By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniel's Master Distiller No5 70Cl
£ 28.00
£40.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Master Distiller No.5
  • Tasting Notes:
  • Flavour profile: Full and spicy.
  • Colour: Deep orange amber.
  • Nose: Sweet, rich, vanilla and cinnamon.
  • Taste: Bold oak with layers of cinnamon, black pepper, vanilla and berry.
  • This fifth bottle in the series honours Jack Daniel's fifth Master Distiller, Frank Bobo. Mr Frank Bobo took over the helm at the Jack Daniel's distillery during a time when demand far outweighed supply. But he refused to compromise on quality. Insisting that every drop was still made the right way. Jack's way. “I'd rather ask for folks' patience than their forgiveness”. Those were his words. And we'll raise a glass to that.
  • A warm amber colour with aromas of sweet vanilla, this is a smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice, and a long rich finish.
  • During its 150-year history, Jack Daniel's has won numerous gold medals around the world. Its success can be put down to the unique way in which the famous 'Old No.7' brand is made, the same way it always has - using the finest corn, rye and barley malt; pure, iron-free water from the Cave Spring in the Distillery hollow; being mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal; and aged in hand-crafted charred oak barrels.
  • It is this unique way of making whiskey and the extra steps such as charcoal mellowing that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon.
  • To appreciate the full and spicy character of this whiskey, simply enjoy it sipped slowly over ice.
  • 70cl bottle, 28 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Tasting Notes

Alcohol Units

30.1

ABV

43% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • Jack Daniel Distillery,
  • Lynchburg,
  • Tennessee,
  • U.S.A.
  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,

Return to

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Slightly Higher ABV, subtle and smooth

5 stars

A solid Jack Daniels product celebrating the work of Master Distiller Frank Bobo, this bottle is 3% higher ABV than the usual Jacks (40%), if you're a long served whiskey drinker you'll taste the subtle difference. However If you're going bang several cans of special brew down your gullet, drop a double only to add in a mixer, just buy the straight No7 there is very very little point spending the additional money for a collectors box when you'll be wasted all the same ;)

this stuff will blow your head off!

4 stars

my husband loves JD so when i saw this was on offer around his birthday i quickly added it, not realising it was 43 percent. he decided after a fair few cans but was buzzed not drunk to end the night will a couple of these. Of the standard one he always gives himself a double measure so he did with this one and no exaggeration 2 drinks with diet coke and one hour later he was WASTED and we didnt understand why until i checked the percentage lol! so WARNING ...drink with with caution if you like a big measure.

