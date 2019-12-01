Jack Daniel's Master Distiller No5 70Cl

Slightly Higher ABV, subtle and smooth
A solid Jack Daniels product celebrating the work of Master Distiller Frank Bobo, this bottle is 3% higher ABV than the usual Jacks (40%), if you're a long served whiskey drinker you'll taste the subtle difference. However If you're going bang several cans of special brew down your gullet, drop a double only to add in a mixer, just buy the straight No7 there is very very little point spending the additional money for a collectors box when you'll be wasted all the same ;)
this stuff will blow your head off!
my husband loves JD so when i saw this was on offer around his birthday i quickly added it, not realising it was 43 percent. he decided after a fair few cans but was buzzed not drunk to end the night will a couple of these. Of the standard one he always gives himself a double measure so he did with this one and no exaggeration 2 drinks with diet coke and one hour later he was WASTED and we didnt understand why until i checked the percentage lol! so WARNING ...drink with with caution if you like a big measure.