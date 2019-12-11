Thornton Continental Winter Market 273G
Product Description
- An Assortment of Milk, Dark and White Chocolates
- The Taste Journey
- Unique flavours, selected ingredients
- Salted Butterscotch Panna Cotta, Chocolate and Hazelnut Roulade, Thorntons Signature, Spanish Turron, Clementine Caramel, Dutch Speculoos, Italian Panforte
- Our Chocolate Makers crafted this much-loved Continental range, inspired by travelling across Europe in search of rich and delicate taste experiences.
- They combined these influences, their passion and years of expertise to create special recipes of beautifully crafted chocolates, using carefully selected ingredients.
- At Thorntons we put a lot of love, passion and care into all we do, we would like to invite you to enjoy with us our journey through excellence.
- Inspired by Christmas markets
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 273g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Almonds, Double Cream (Milk), Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol), Hazelnuts, Butter (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Lactose (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar), Dextrose, Milk Fat, Fig Paste, Whole Milk, Honey, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, E471), Concentrated Clementine Juice, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rice Flour, Lemon Peel, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavourings, Maize Starch, Salt, Spices, Acid (Citric Acid), Sea Salt, Dried Egg White, Vanilla Seeds, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Protein, Our Chocolate is made with 100% Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 30% minimum, Milk Solids 20% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 48% minimum
Allergy Information
- May also contain: other Nuts
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place.For Best Before See Side of Pack.
Number of uses
Contains 25 chocolates
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- (UK) Thorntons,
- Thornton Park,
- Somercotes,
- Alfreton,
- Derbyshire,
- DE55 4XJ.
Return to
- We love talking about chocolates, almost as much as making chocolates. Call, email or send a letter - we'd love to chat!
- 0800 454537 (UK)
- customercare@thorntons.co.uk
- (ROI) Thorntons,
- Kinsale Road,
- Cork.
Net Contents
273g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Energy
|2163 kJ
|-
|519 kcal
|Fat
|32 g
|of which Saturates
|19 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
