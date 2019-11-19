By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Boneless Haddock Fillets 280G

£ 3.95
£14.11/kg
A typical fillet
  • Energy477kJ 112kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 341kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Skin-on haddock (Melonogrammus aeglefinus) fillets, defrosted.
  • Firm with a subtle sweetness This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC’s standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org
  • Responsibly sourced.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Pre-heat oven.
Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray on middle shelf of oven for 15-20 minutes.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 15-20 mins
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.
Important
Not suitable for cooking for frozen. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using haddock

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Net Contents

280g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA typical fillet (140g)
Energy341kJ / 80kcal477kJ / 112kcal
Fat0.3g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein19.4g27.2g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

