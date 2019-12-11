By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Darkmilk Collection 4 Bars 340G

Cadbury Darkmilk Collection 4 Bars 340G
£ 6.00
£1.77/100g

Product Description

  • Dark Milk Salted Caramel - High cocoa milk chocolate with salted caramel chips (10 %). Dark Milk - High cocoa milk chocolate. Dark Milk Almonds - High cocoa milk chocolate with chopped almonds (9 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • 4 Bars = 4 x e 85 g

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Rich and creamy collection
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
  • May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

6 portions per bar

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 85g ℮

  • Each 14 g (3 Chunks) contains
    • Energy321 kJ 77 kcal
      4%
    • Fat4.9 g
      7%
    • Saturates2.9 g
      15%
    • Sugars7.0 g
      8%
    • Salt0.07 g
      1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2295 kJ

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Raising Agent (E500), Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2295 kJ321 kJ8400 kJ /
    -551 kcal77 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 35 g4.9 g70 g
    of which Saturates 21 g2.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 52 g7.3 g260 g
    of which Sugars 50 g7.0 g90 g
    Fibre 4.3 g0.6 g-
    Protein 5.2 g0.7 g50 g
    Salt 0.50 g0.07 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 14 g (3 Chunks) contains
    • Energy330 kJ 79 kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.3 g
      8%
    • Saturates2.9 g
      14%
    • Sugars6.1 g
      7%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2358 kJ

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Chopped Almonds, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2358 kJ330 kJ8400 kJ /
    -567 kcal79 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 38 g5.3 g70 g
    of which Saturates 21 g2.9 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 45 g6.4 g260 g
    of which Sugars 44 g6.1 g90 g
    Fibre 5.3 g0.7 g-
    Protein 7.2 g1.0 g50 g
    Salt 0.07 g<0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
  • Each 14 g (3 Chunks) contains
    • Energy327 kJ 79 kcal
      4%
    • Fat5.2 g
      7%
    • Saturates3.1 g
      16%
    • Sugars6.6 g
      7%
    • Salt<0.01 g
      <1%

    of the reference intake*
    Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 chunks (14 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2339 kJ327 kJ8400 kJ /
    -562 kcal79 kcal2000 kcal
    Fat 37 g5.2 g70 g
    of which Saturates 22 g3.1 g20 g
    Carbohydrate 49 g6.9 g260 g
    of which Sugars 48 g6.6 g90 g
    Fibre 4.8 g0.7 g-
    Protein 5.8 g0.8 g50 g
    Salt 0.08 g<0.01 g6 g
    *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

