Cadbury Darkmilk Collection 4 Bars 340G

Product Description
- Dark Milk Salted Caramel - High cocoa milk chocolate with salted caramel chips (10 %). Dark Milk - High cocoa milk chocolate. Dark Milk Almonds - High cocoa milk chocolate with chopped almonds (9 %).
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
- www.cocoalife.org
- 4 Bars = 4 x e 85 g
By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.
- Rich and creamy collection
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
6 portions per bar
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
- Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Freephone 1-800 678708
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- www.cadbury.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 85g ℮
- Each 14 g (3 Chunks) contains
- Energy321 kJ 77 kcal4%
- Fat4.9 g7%
- Saturates2.9 g15%
- Sugars7.0 g8%
- Salt0.07 g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2295 kJ
- Rich and creamy collection
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 x Original Dark Milk Bars
- 1 x Salted Caramel Bar
- 1 x Roasted Almond Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter, Glucose Syrup, Sea Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Raising Agent (E500), Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
6 portions per bar
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 3 chunks (14 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2295 kJ 321 kJ 8400 kJ / - 551 kcal 77 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 35 g 4.9 g 70 g of which Saturates 21 g 2.9 g 20 g Carbohydrate 52 g 7.3 g 260 g of which Sugars 50 g 7.0 g 90 g Fibre 4.3 g 0.6 g - Protein 5.2 g 0.7 g 50 g Salt 0.50 g 0.07 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 14 g (3 Chunks) contains
- Energy330 kJ 79 kcal4%
- Fat5.3 g8%
- Saturates2.9 g14%
- Sugars6.1 g7%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2358 kJ
- Rich and creamy collection
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 x Original Dark Milk Bars
- 1 x Salted Caramel Bar
- 1 x Roasted Almond Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Chopped Almonds, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
6 portions per bar
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 3 chunks (14 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2358 kJ 330 kJ 8400 kJ / - 567 kcal 79 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 38 g 5.3 g 70 g of which Saturates 21 g 2.9 g 20 g Carbohydrate 45 g 6.4 g 260 g of which Sugars 44 g 6.1 g 90 g Fibre 5.3 g 0.7 g - Protein 7.2 g 1.0 g 50 g Salt 0.07 g <0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
- Each 14 g (3 Chunks) contains
- Energy327 kJ 79 kcal4%
- Fat5.2 g7%
- Saturates3.1 g16%
- Sugars6.6 g7%
- Salt<0.01 g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2339 kJ
- Rich and creamy collection
- Suitable for vegetarians
- 2 x Original Dark Milk Bars
- 1 x Salted Caramel Bar
- 1 x Roasted Almond Bar
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 40 % minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Almonds, Milk, Soya
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Number of uses
6 portions per bar
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100 g Per 3 chunks (14 g) *Reference Intakes Energy 2339 kJ 327 kJ 8400 kJ / - 562 kcal 79 kcal 2000 kcal Fat 37 g 5.2 g 70 g of which Saturates 22 g 3.1 g 20 g Carbohydrate 49 g 6.9 g 260 g of which Sugars 48 g 6.6 g 90 g Fibre 4.8 g 0.7 g - Protein 5.8 g 0.8 g 50 g Salt 0.08 g <0.01 g 6 g *% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019