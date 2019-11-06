By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Graze Honeycomb Wow Bakes 6 X 20G

1(2)Write a review
Graze Honeycomb Wow Bakes 6 X 20G
£ 2.69
£2.25/100g
Each wow bake (20g) contains
  • Energy386 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.12g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1929 kJ

Product Description

  • Cocoa flapjacks with honeycomb pieces & a dark compound coating
  • We've flipped the flapjack with this recipe to turn oats into a cakey bite that hits the sweet spot. With deeply chocolatey cocoa, each bite is topped with a dark chocolate drizzle and crumbled honeycomb pieces.
  • Imagine a treat that wows your tastebuds - all at 92 kcal and less than 4g of sugar per bake. These fibre-rich bites are perfectly portioned for those little moments in your day when only a sweet treat will do.
  • At graze, we're all about two things. Seriously tasty, wholesome ingredients - and imagination. Why? Because together, they've created over 1000 (and counting) ingenious snacks for hungry grazers everywhere.
  • 92 kcal
  • Less than 4g sugar
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (41%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm*), Chicory Root Fibre, Golden Syrup, Liquid Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (3%), Oatbran (3%), Dark Compound Coating (2%) (Sugar, Palm* Kernel Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Honeycomb (2.1%) (Sugar, Glucose, Raising Agent: Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin) (minimum Cocoa Solids 53%), Cane Molasses, *Graze contributes to the production of certified sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Nuts, Celery, Mustard & Sesame

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before: see side of pack.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.

Return to

  • Say hello
  • Visit at graze.com/in-stores or write to us at
  • Freepost, The Giant Graze Box.
  • (no stamp required).

Net Contents

6 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion 20g
Energy 1929 kJ386 kJ
-462 kcal92 kcal
Fat 24 g4.7 g
of which saturates 3.9 g0.8 g
Carbohydrate 52 g10 g
of which sugars 13 g2.5 g
Fibre 16 g3.1 g
Protein 7.3 g1.5 g
Salt 0.62 g0.12 g

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Overpriced product trying to look wholesome

1 stars

The price is ridiculous for what you get. 4 poxy squares of goo. I can make better health bars at home. Also....sugar! For the price these should be sweetened with a natural sweetener, not liquid sugar.

Awful

1 stars

Awful simply awful

