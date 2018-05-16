E45 Dermatitis Cream 50Ml
New
Product Description
- E45 Dermatitis Cream 50ml
- Cream for symptomatic treatment and relief of skin redness and itching experienced with various types of inflammatory dermatoses. Suitable for mild to moderate dermatitis and eczema.
- Straightforward skincare
- Scientifically proven to help reduce inflammation & redness
- Helps to relieve and calm red skin by reducing inflammatory reactions
- Steroid free
- Suitable for daily use
- Dermatological
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Ectoin, Aqua, Hydrogenated Lecithin, Ceramide-3, Squalane, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Bran Cera, Carbomer, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Carbomer, Cardiospermum Halicacabum Flower/Leaf/Vine Extract, Glycine, Alanine, Pentylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Glycerine, Hydroxyphenyl Propamidobenzoic Acid
Storage
For best before date, see carton base.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use:
- If not otherwise prescribed by your healthcare provider, E45 Dermatitis Cream should be applied twice daily or as often as needed. The cream should be gently applied on the affected areas of the skin. Do not smoke or go near naked flames - risk of severe burns. Fabric (clothing, bedding, dressing etc.) that has been in contact with this product burns more easily and is a serious fire hazard. Washing clothing and bedding may reduce product build-up but not totally remove it.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- Suitable for infants and children over 3 months of age.
- Do not use on infected skin.
- Please do not share this medical device with other users.
- The cream is intended for topical application on skin only.
- Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames; clothing & bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Ltd,
- Dansom Lane,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
- For product queries please contact:
- (01) 630 5429 (Ireland)
- www.e45.co.uk
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Safety information
Keep out of reach of children. Suitable for infants and children over 3 months of age. Do not use on infected skin. Please do not share this medical device with other users. The cream is intended for topical application on skin only. Fire hazard. Do not smoke or go near naked flames; clothing & bedding with this product dried on them can catch fire easily.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020