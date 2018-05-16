The Coconut Collaborative Vanilla Rice Pudding 2 X 125G

Product Description
- Vanilla Rice Pudding
- We Plant Trees. Every year, we work with Pur Projet to plant thousands of trees acros south east Asia to help support the fragile ecosytems we rely on for our tasty ingredients. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
- An unmissable treat for all rice pudding lovers.
- A balance of rice and coconut flavour, pure and authentic rice pudding, it's so thick and creamy and gently cooked to seal in the goodness. Yes, it's made from coconuts, but it doesn't taste of coconuts! Give up dairy and give into temptation. Delicious hot or cold, our indulgently thick Vanilla Rice Pudding makes for quite the treat with granola or fresh berries.
- Plant Based
- 178 Calories Per Pot
- Dairy Free
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 0.25KG
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk (60%), Water, Sugar, Short Grain Rice (8%), Rice Flour, Vanilla Extract (0.45%), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum), Vanilla Bean Seeds (0.01%)
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Dairy, Nuts and Peanuts., Not suitable for Peanut allergy sufferers.
Storage
Store below 7°C
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Microwave Category E 800W. Pour the pot into a microwavable bowl. Microwave on Medium High 700W for 35 second. Stand for 1 minute. Microwaves vary. Do not allow to boil.
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy hot or gold*
- *Heating instructions inside.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (125g)
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|595 / 142
|744 / 178
|Fat (g)
|6.7
|8.4
|Of which saturates (g)
|5.9
|7.4
|Carbohydrates (g)
|19
|24
|Of which sugars (g)
|9.5
|12
|Protein (g)
|1.4
|1.8
|Salt (g)
|0.05
|0.06
