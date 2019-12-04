Taste Original 12 Mini Chicken Satay 120G

Lovely
I love these with a cold beer dint need a dip.
Avoid
These are really awful. Reconstituted chicken pulp with ridiculously high levels of salt. Inedible. We had to throw them all in the bin. Nobody wanted to eat them.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal
Chicken (87%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Mustard Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Polyphosphates), Soya Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Ginger Extract
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within two days of opening. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrosted thoroughly in a refrigerator. Once opened, do not refreeze.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in centre of oven for 8 minutes.
Guide for one pack only. Do not reheat.
190°C Fan 170°C Gas 5 8 min
Produced in the UK from EU Chicken
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|903kJ / 217kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|Of which saturates
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|Of which sugars
|3.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|19.9g
|Salt
|1.58g
CAUTION: This product contains sharp wooden skewers. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.
