Taste Original 12 Mini Chicken Satay 120G

£ 2.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1 skewer (10g) provides
  • Energy90kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.16g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 217kcal

Product Description

  • Minced & formed chicken, marinated in Indonesian style spices & cooked on wooden skewers.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • High in protein
  • Delicious hot or cold
  • Pack size: 120g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken (87%), Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Mustard Flour, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Polyphosphates), Soya Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Garlic Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger Powder, Ginger Extract

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory handling Nuts and Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within two days of opening. This product may have been previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions.Freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrosted thoroughly in a refrigerator. Once opened, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray in centre of oven for 8 minutes.
Guide for one pack only. Do not reheat.
190°C Fan 170°C Gas 5 8 min

Produce of

Produced in the UK from EU Chicken

Preparation and Usage

  • Product may be eaten Hot or Cold.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: This product contains sharp wooden skewers. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 903kJ / 217kcal
Fat 13.6g
Of which saturates 2.3g
Carbohydrate 3.1g
Of which sugars 3.0g
Fibre 1.2g
Protein 19.9g
Salt 1.58g

Safety information

CAUTION: This product contains sharp wooden skewers. Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may still remain.

Lovely

5 stars

I love these with a cold beer dint need a dip.

Avoid

1 stars

These are really awful. Reconstituted chicken pulp with ridiculously high levels of salt. Inedible. We had to throw them all in the bin. Nobody wanted to eat them.

