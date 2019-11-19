Samuel Adams Boston Lager 660Ml
- Beer
- Samuel Adams is handcrafted in single batches with extraordinary care and attention to detail. Following my great-great grandfather's recipe, we use only classic ingredients: hand-selected Hallertau Mittelfrueh and Tettnang Tettnanger hops, two-row barley and pure water. No other American lager matches this rich robust and complex taste. Cheers!
- Jim Koch
- Brewer and patriot
- Pack size: 660ml
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
- Contains: Barley
3.2
4.8% vol
United Kingdom
Beer
Ambient
Best Before End: See Neck of Bottle
Brewed and bottled in the U.K.
- Serve chilled.
Bottle. Recyclable
- Brewed and bottled by:
- Shepherd Neame Ltd,
- 17 Court Street,
- Faversham,
- ME13 7AX.
- www.samueladams.com
18 Years
660ml ℮
