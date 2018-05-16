By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Shipyard American Pale Ale 4x440ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Shipyard American Pale Ale 4x440ml
£ 4.75
£2.70/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • American pale ale
  • An easy drinking, American style pale ale bursting with fruity, citrus hop flavour and a gooseberry and pine aroma. Dry-hopped with a quartet of American hop varieties to deliver this big, bold and brash beer.
  • Style: American Pale Ale
  • ABV: 4.5%
  • See: Pale Amber
  • Smell: Grapefruit/lemon
  • Taste: Zesty citrus fruit
  • From his family-owned brewery in the heart of Portland, Maine, famed for shipbuilding and ambitious world discovery, Fred Forsley drove the original American craft beer movement.
  • His mission to this day; to take original American craft beer around the world making it accessible to everyone.
  • Check out the rest of our incredible line-up
  • The shipyard range also includes three effortlessly refreshing pale ales in bottles. For laid-back and easy-drinking, without compromising on flavour.
  • Shipyard American IPA
  • Shipyard American Pale Ale
  • Shipyard American Low Tide 0.5% Low Alcohol Pale Ale
  • 2.0 UK Units per Can
  • Please Enjoy Your Beer Responsibly
  • UK Chief Medical Officers recommend that adults do not consume more than: 14 Units of alcohol a week
  • Avoid alcohol if pregnant or if trying to conceive
  • drinkaware.co.uk for the facts
  • Handcrafted from a family-owned brewery
  • Proud pioneers of original American craft
  • Pack size: 1.76L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

Tasting Notes

  • Bursting with fruity, citrus hop flavour and a gooseberry and pine aroma

Alcohol Units

2.0

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Base

Produce of

Brewed and canned in the UK

Name and address

  • Brewed and canned by:
  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.
  • Marston's PLC,

Return to

  • Marston's PLC,
  • Wolverhampton,
  • WV1 4JT,
  • UK.
  • shipyardbeer.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 440ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.45
£0.45/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pre Pack Broccoli 350G

£ 0.50
£1.43/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here