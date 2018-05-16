Shipyard American Pale Ale 4x440ml

Product Description
- American pale ale
- An easy drinking, American style pale ale bursting with fruity, citrus hop flavour and a gooseberry and pine aroma. Dry-hopped with a quartet of American hop varieties to deliver this big, bold and brash beer.
- Style: American Pale Ale
- ABV: 4.5%
- See: Pale Amber
- Smell: Grapefruit/lemon
- Taste: Zesty citrus fruit
- From his family-owned brewery in the heart of Portland, Maine, famed for shipbuilding and ambitious world discovery, Fred Forsley drove the original American craft beer movement.
- His mission to this day; to take original American craft beer around the world making it accessible to everyone.
- Check out the rest of our incredible line-up
- The shipyard range also includes three effortlessly refreshing pale ales in bottles. For laid-back and easy-drinking, without compromising on flavour.
- Shipyard American IPA
- Shipyard American Pale Ale
- Shipyard American Low Tide 0.5% Low Alcohol Pale Ale
- Handcrafted from a family-owned brewery
- Proud pioneers of original American craft
- Pack size: 1.76L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
Tasting Notes
- Bursting with fruity, citrus hop flavour and a gooseberry and pine aroma
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Base
Produce of
Brewed and canned in the UK
Name and address
- Brewed and canned by:
- Marston's PLC,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- Marston's PLC,
Return to
- Marston's PLC,
- Wolverhampton,
- WV1 4JT,
- UK.
- shipyardbeer.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 440ml ℮
