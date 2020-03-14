By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S
£ 0.80
£0.01/each
  • Robinson Soft & Pure round cotton wool cosmetic pads are made from 100% pure cotton making them supersoft, absorbent and gentle on your skin. Our natural cotton pads are hypoallergenic, easy to use and ideal for all your make up removal and skincare cleansing needs.
  • This product uses pure natural cotton and though not likely, it is possible that small pieces of natural cotton seed, husk and stalk may occasionally be present.
  • The cotton used in this product is sustainably grown. It absorbs carbon dioxide as it grows and is 100% naturally degradable.
  • Soft & absorbent for beautiful skin
  • 100% pure cotton and natural
  • Sustainably grown
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Degradable

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Warnings

  • WARNING: To avoid danger of suffocation or choking, keep this bag away from babies, children and pets.

Name and address

  • Robinson Healthcare Limited,
  • Carlton-in-Lindrick,
  • Worksop,
  • S81 9LB,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

100 x Pads

Safety information

8 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Bring back tesco's brand

1 stars

Bring back Tesco's own brand of cotton wool pads. This is horrid as it integrates on use. Get it off!

Previous ones much better.

2 stars

These pads are really awful. They are like pieces of cardboard and are not at all gentle and soft -as they really should be!! The previous ones sold were much softer and absorbent.

The worse ever!

1 stars

The worse ever. They separate every single time I pull one from the bag... leaving a fluffy mess. Please Tesco bring back the previous product.

No substitute for the Tesco ones they replaced

1 stars

The quality doesn't begin to compare with the old Tesco ones which seem to have been discontinued, they're hard to separate and it's easy to pick up half of the next pad by mistake, they're not nice to use on the face. Will have to find another supplier from now on.

Very poor compared to the Tesco's brand I used to

1 stars

Very poor compared to the Tesco’s brand I used to buy. These actually scratch your face.

Great product at a great price

5 stars

Just as described - soft, absorbent cotton wool pads and at a great price - thank you tescos :-)

Very rough, and non-absorbent. Not recommended

1 stars

Oh dear, these are awful I’m afraid. It says on the packaging ‘soft and pure’ but they’re definitely not soft! They’re very rough, I’ve never used ones like this before, they really are uncomfortably rough. Actually made my skin sore and didn’t absorb the cleanser at all so pretty useless I’m sorry to say.

Thin, not absorbent and not worth buying

1 stars

Very thin, not absorbent and the worst cosmetic pads I've ever had. Waste of money. When you think most women use several of these every day, why don't Tesco offer a decent range of cosmetic pads online, e.g organic, and different sizes and quality brands.

