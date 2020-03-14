Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

Bring back tesco's brand
Bring back Tesco's own brand of cotton wool pads. This is horrid as it integrates on use. Get it off!
Previous ones much better.
These pads are really awful. They are like pieces of cardboard and are not at all gentle and soft -as they really should be!! The previous ones sold were much softer and absorbent.
The worse ever!
The worse ever. They separate every single time I pull one from the bag... leaving a fluffy mess. Please Tesco bring back the previous product.
No substitute for the Tesco ones they replaced
The quality doesn't begin to compare with the old Tesco ones which seem to have been discontinued, they're hard to separate and it's easy to pick up half of the next pad by mistake, they're not nice to use on the face. Will have to find another supplier from now on.
Very poor compared to the Tesco’s brand I used to
Very poor compared to the Tesco’s brand I used to buy. These actually scratch your face.
Great product at a great price
Just as described - soft, absorbent cotton wool pads and at a great price - thank you tescos :-)
Very rough, and non-absorbent. Not recommended
Oh dear, these are awful I’m afraid. It says on the packaging ‘soft and pure’ but they’re definitely not soft! They’re very rough, I’ve never used ones like this before, they really are uncomfortably rough. Actually made my skin sore and didn’t absorb the cleanser at all so pretty useless I’m sorry to say.
Thin, not absorbent and not worth buying
Very thin, not absorbent and the worst cosmetic pads I've ever had. Waste of money. When you think most women use several of these every day, why don't Tesco offer a decent range of cosmetic pads online, e.g organic, and different sizes and quality brands.