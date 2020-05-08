By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vintage Red Fox Cheese 200G
Product Description

  • Vintage Red Fox Cheese
  • Great British cheese makers
  • Vintage red Leicester with a cunningly unexpected crunch
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Vintage Red Fox Cheese (Cows' Milk), Colour (Annatto) Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before date, see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced and packed in the UK

Name and address

  • Bradbury & Son,
  • Staden Business Park,
  • Staden Lane,
  • Buxton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK17 9RZ.

Return to

  • Bradbury & Son,
  • Staden Business Park,
  • Staden Lane,
  • Buxton,
  • Derbyshire,
  • SK17 9RZ.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1771kJ/427kcal
Fat 35g
(of which Saturates 22g)
Carbohydrate 3.4g
(of which Sugars <0.1g)
Protein 24g
Salt 1.77g

Not what I asked for

1 stars

Wanted red fox was Sent 2 red fox and one Mexican chilli

