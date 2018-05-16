Organix Just Apple Oats & Cinnamon 120G
Product Description
- A blend of organic apple puree, oats & cinnamon
- Packed with fruity & oaty goodness, our apple, oat & cinnamon baby food jar makes a healthy baby first food - perfect for growing little ones.
- We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
- I'm organic
- Suitable from 6+ months
- Dairy free
- No added salt or sugar
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Apple 96.0%, <strong>Oat</strong> Flakes 4.0%, Cinnamon Powder <0.1%, Total 100%
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated, use within 48 hours.Best before: see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve at room temperature.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- Safety button on lid, do not use if raised or damaged.
Name and address
- Freepost, Organix.
Return to
- Freepost, Organix.
- 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|246kJ/58kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars
|10g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.6g
|Sodium
|<0.01g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Safety information
Safety button on lid, do not use if raised or damaged.
